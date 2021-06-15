Update 11.82 has arrived for SMITE, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The much anticipated Dark Enchantress Update is finally live on consoles, bringing an enormous amount of changes, fixes, improvements and most importantly, balance changes. The cherry on top however is Dark Enchantress herself, Morgan Le Fay. Able to wield her mystical powers to conjure summons that help her during battle, it is a highly dangerous character and a very nice addition to the already huge roster of SMITE. Below we have the official patch notes list, that includes every detail of this update.

SMITE Update 11.82 Patch Notes

Morgan Le Fay

Empowered blade

Morgan Le Fay’s abilities Mark enemy gods also activating the shared Symbol on her sword providing Magical Power. Once her sword has gained all 5 Symbols, Morgan Le Fay becomes empowered, gaining double the Magical Power buff and reducing the cooldown of Consuming Power by 10s before the Symbols are all drained. Magical Power : 2 + 0.4 per level for each Symbol Empowered Duration : 10s Mark Duration : 30s



Sigil mastery

Morgan Le Fay summons a crashing magical sword, imbued by a sigil of her choice which is briefly carved into the ground. Enemy gods hit are Marked while the Sigil causes secondary effects.

Mark of Mind, fearing enemies from the center of the Sigil.

Mark of Body, creating a slowing field.

Mark of Soul, spawning a decoy that attacks enemy gods hit for 4s. Inner Damage : 65/95/125/155/185 (+55% of your Magical Power) Area Damage : 40/55/70/85/100 (+35% of your Magical Power) Fear Duration : 1s Slow Field Duration : 4s Slow : 35% Cost : 50/55/60/65/70 Cooldown : 10s



Dragonflight

Morgan Le Fay summons a dragon apparition which bursts from the ground in front of her, dealing damage and knocking up enemies hit. The dragon then flies forward, dealing damage again and knocking back enemies. Applies Mark of Spirit to enemy gods hit. Area Damage : 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% of your Magical Power) Dragon Damage : 75/100/125/150/175 (+50% of your Magical Power) Cost : 70/75/80/85/90 Cooldown : 16/15/14/13/12s



Shroud of Wildfire

Morgan Le Fay dons and sends forth a cloak of wildfire, damaging enemies and stopping on enemy gods. On expiration the wildfire explodes in an area, leaving a 4s debuff on enemies that continues to deal damage. While the debuff persists, enemies that use a movement ability combust, taking damage again. Morgan Le Fay gains Movement speed for using this ability and can extend the debuff on enemies with continued basic attacks. Applies Mark of Matter to enemy gods hit. Damage : 80/110/140/170/200 (+30% of your Magical Power) Damage per Tick : 5/10/15/20/25 (+5% of your Magical Power) Bonus Damage : 60/90/120/150/180 (+20% of your Magical Power) Movement Speed : 16/18/20/22/24% Buff Duration : 4s Cost : 60 Cooldown : 13s



Consuming Power

Morgan Le Fay rises into the air, consuming the Marks on enemies in front of her, dealing damage and empowering her next strikes. For a short duration after Morgan Le fay can fire out 3 devastating strikes of dark energy, dealing damage and providing a Missing Health Heal per enemy god hit. Initial Marks consumed increase the width of the energy projectiles. Subsequent heals per projectile is reduced by 50%. Mark Damage : 25/40/55/70/85 (+5% of your Magical Power) Projectile Damage : 90/130/170/210/250 (+40% of your Magical Power) Missing Health Heal : 11/12/13/14/15% Duration : 4s Cost : 80/85/90/95/100 Cooldown : 90s



UPDATE RELEASE SCHEDULE

May 26

Update Show – Morgan Le Fay

May 29

Update Show – Balance + Skins

June 1

8.5 Bonus Update Live!

June 15

The Dark Enchantress Update Live!

June 29

8.6 Bonus Update Live! – More details coming soon!

QUALITY OF LIFE

General NEW Setting – Mute Copyrighted Music Players will now be able to turn this setting to <Mute> to mute all instances of copyrighted music in music packs, god emotes, and god abilities, from all players including self, allies, and enemies. Pausing Normal games can now be paused if and only if a player has disconnected. This follows the same rules as ranked pausing All types of Game Pause will now have a short internal cooldown on Unpausing to prevent players from accidentally cancelling the pause.

Spectator Fixed an issue where towers would show “immune” text repeatedly



BUG FIXES

UI

Role Trade Fixed an issue where duplicate roles could be awarded on the same team

Role Queue Players will now keep their Role Priority Points even if the lobby fails to proceed into an actual match

Free Rewards Fixed an issue where the Rewards button can show even if there was no Rewards to earn.

Ranked Fixed an issue where TP gain/loss would be shown with “+-” as opposed to just the one symbol that was relevant Fixed an issue where MMR gain/loss would be shown as 0 even though MMR was being gained or lost



General Gameplay

Vine Walls God abilities that allow passing through player made walls will now allow them to pass through vine walls

Conquest Fixed an issue where foliage in trees was not hiding during aerial ultimates



Gods

Athena Fixed an issue where the Classic skin VGS was not playing

Jormungandr Fixed an issue where Jormungandr would still die if ulting while Alternate timeline triggered

Persephone Fixed an issue where Bone Rush was not playing all of its audio cues Fixed an issue where Bone Rush could sometimes not hit point-blank targets (an additional update from hotfix) Fixed an issue where various FX and characters could still be semi-visible while Persephone is in her passive state Fixed an issue where Persephone could get into a strange state which resets her items and levels and removes her abilities Fixed an issue where controllers would rumble more than intended when Persephone’s passive was triggered

Ra Fixed an issue where his Divine Light ability provided Slow Immunity for the entire duration instead of the intended first 0.6s

Ratatoskr Fixed an issue where Ratatoskr could buy boots through using the Auto-Buy system

Thanatos Fixed an issue where Thanatos could get stuck in vine walls if he ulted from their location as they respawned



Items

Gilded Arrow This item will no longer mark god pets as targets for the bonus gold passive

Spirit Robe Fixed an issue where this ability did not mention in the text that it triggers when rooted (which it does and always has)



BALANCE LIVE WITH THE DARK ENCHANTRESS UPDATE JUNE 15

Game Modes

Arena Cthulhu’s hold over the world has faded and the Arena map is returning to its previous Greco-Roman art set.

Classic Joust Joust and Duel have had many maps across SMITE history that have all had their own unique successes and failures. As a new experiment, we will be rotating in the Classic Joust map as the default map for all Normal and Ranked Joust and Duel matches. This will provide two unique experiences. First, it’s a clear gameplay and balance change to the modes that will create new god metas and different experiences. But more interestingly, it sets the precedent for map rotation within a mode. Classic Joust has always been brought back as an additional mode, which often split the population and made it feel like a lesser mode. This time, Classic Joust will feel the realest it’s been in years! The map fits thematically with Morgan Le Fay’s arrival, and will also be seeing a variety of balance and tuning changes. The Red Jungle Camp will have a new feature where it enhances at 10m to provide the usual bonuses plus an additional percent damage to Towers and Phoenixes to mitigate Classic Joust’s base defense issues. There will also be significant changes to the pace players earn Gold and XP to make the curve feel more natural, like other SMITE game modes. We plan to keep the Classic Joust map as the active Joust map for multiple updates, but depending on feedback and metrics that could always change. We might even start dusting off the Season 3 Joust Map as another possible rotation. General The Classic Joust Map will be replacing the current Joust map in all Normal and Ranked queues for 3v3 and 1v1 Both Joust maps will be available for custom games All changes here apply to all 3v3 and 1v1 modes unless otherwise specified Increased XP Split Bonus from 0 to 0.5 Lane Minions Classic Joust now uses the same base stats for lane minions from S7 Joust, including their rewards and stats scaling Lane Minion stats and rewards now scale every 1 minute Jungle Camps Added pre-timers to all Jungle Camps Jungle Camps now use the same monsters with base stats and rewards from Conquest, without their abilities Jungle Camp stats and rewards now scale every 2 minutes Jungle Buffs Damage – Increases Physical and Magical Power by 20%; +10 Magical Power and +5 Physical Power Mana – Grants +25 MP5 and 10% Cooldown Reduction Speed – Increases Movement Speed by 15% At 10 minutes, both Damage Buff Camps become Enhanced Enhanced Damage Buff – Additionally provides 30% increased damage to enemy Towers and Phoenixes Structures Decreased Phoenix HP5 from 40 to 10 Art The map art has been updated from its last adventure iteration and is no longer Fall or Halloween themed.



Items

BENEVOLENCE FIX

Benevolence was providing GP5 starting at 0:00 which created some extra options with opening builds if you waited in the fountain with it for some time. Now players will need to leave the fountain with it and the time needs to be above 0:00 before it will start granting this benefit.

Fixed an issue where Benevolence could provide a GP5 benefit and still be sold for full value. Players will need to leave the fountain with Benevolence to gain GP5.

MASK

The Mask tree as a whole is seeing some love this patch. These items allow for class shifting among different roles but their effects were often too intense and the build paths too difficult. While these items have potential to be unhealthy if everyone is using them we do think there is room for them as fun flex choices in key situations.The Tier 1 of the tree itself was underwhelming. At 500 gold is provided very little. We have doubled the amount of HP and Mana provided while increasing the cost to match this value.

Increased cost from 500 to 700. All items above this still cost the same as they currently do.

Increased HP from 50 to 100

Increased Mana from 50 to 100

FIGHTER’S MASK

Fighter’s Mask was also a large investment for little gain. When it lost flat penetration the stats provided for the cost no longer matched. A boost to power here makes building into Rangda’s Mask easier.

Increased Physical Power from 30 to 40

Increased Magical Power from 60 to 70

RANGDA’S MASK

Rangda’s Mask is first up with what appears to be a shift. A small power increase helps but the main change is related to the boost/penalty applied to this offensive mask. If tradeoff is too intense (say 50%) this item arguably becomes weaker as players too reliably die before they can benefit. Similarly if this is too low (say 5%) the shift itself doesn’t feel like it contributes enough. There is a sweet spot for this value that maximizes the shift strength and minimizes the drawback. We believe this item will perform better at 15% than 20%.

Increased Physical Power from 60 to 70

Increased Magical Power from 100 to 120

Decreased Damage Dealt Increase from 20% to 15%.

Decreased Damage Taken Increase from 20% to 15%.

PROTECTOR’S MASK

Protector’s Mask gets a nice boost of protections for upgrading to it from Mask, but at 50 it provides less health than the new Mask. This not only eases the build path but makes sure it never feels like a downgrade to upgrade to this mask.

Increased Health from 50 to 100

LONO’S MASK

Similar to Rangda’s Mask finding the sweet spot for the stat tradeoff is important. For Assassins and Mages shifting towards a more Guardian playstyle, the extra tankiness of 20% helped but the penalty towards healing and damage really limits how much they can contribute in fights with kits that often have less control. At 15% we feel this will be a stronger option for these types of shifts.

Increased Health from to 250 to 300

Increased Damage Taken Decrease from -20% to -15%.

Increased Damage Dealt Decrease from -20% to -15%.

Increased Healing Done Decrease from -20% to -15%.

TRANSCENDENCE

Transcendence has strong potential for Assassins and Hunters alike but has struggled to see play. Its overall cost makes it a heavy investment that also takes time to pay off. We are decreasing the cost to make this more long term focused plan pay off.

Decreased Cost from 2600 to 2450

DEATH’S TOLL

The final item changes this patch are focused around Magical ADCs. Through Season 8 we have seen gods that really rely on strong Basic Attack focused play struggle. Freya, Olorun, Chronos, and Sol all feel this to some degree and we think their overall itemization can be improved. Death’s Toll will now provide some extra power, helping augment the abilities and Basic Attacks during early wave clear.

Increased Magical Power from 25 to 30

EMERALD RING

Emerald Ring could be a strong option to pair with Death’s Toll but its lack of immediately useful stats and low stats in the T2 Enchanted Ring didn’t lend itself well to Magical Carries who wanted to build towards that path quickly. An extra 5% on both Emerald Ring and Enchanted Ring should make this build path more appealing.

Now Provides 5% Attack Speed

ENCHANTED RING

Increased Attack Speed from 10% to 15%

RING OF HECATE

Ring of Hecate offers the potential for high power and sustain but with its last nerfs it never really found that spot. It was overvalued for its sustain and didn’t provide enough of a punch. These two changes should help in both respects.

Decreased Cost from 2600 to 2500

Increased Magical Power from 80 to 90

VAMPIRIC SHROUD

This change was done in the 8.5 Patch but went undocumented. In general Vampiric Shroud was underperforming and we wanted to better reward bruiser mages or mages looking for early safety with some extra gold to spend and some extra power on their abilities.

Increased Magical Power from 25 to 30.

Decreased cost from 750 to 700.

Gods

ATHENA

This change does not actually affect balance, as all balance changes are in the Bonus Balance. Reach was often confusing and the tooltip did not fully describe how this ability functioned. While it said it did 35% scaling what it really did was take 35% of “In-hand” damage, a combination of “Bot” power and “Item” power. Combined with how Magical Gods only use 20% of their “Bot” power to get their “In-hand” damage it quickly got confusing and was not intuitive. It is much more intuitive and just as accurate to say that Reach deals 1.5x damage (after the latest balance changes) of your Basic Attack damage. So in short, nothing functionally changed here but it is all much more clearly written out.

Reach

Reach’s previous description made it unclear how much Reach would deal in damage and missed describing key components. Rather than describing it as a scaling bonus we are now comparing its damage as a multiplier on your Basic Attack Damage. Nothing has changed but it should be more clear how to calculate how much damage reach does. Reach also did less damage on subsequent targets. This is also now described in the description.



AH PUCH

Ah Puch is a low mobility mage that relies on slows, zone control, and the sustain from his passive to stay in a fight. This often leads to him fighting right in the thick of the whole team and encourages splashes of tank items. To further help him out in these situations we are giving him bruiser mage stats which should further assist in this playstyle. Combined with a standard ultimate cooldown Ah Puch will be able to better assist in teamfights.

GENERAL

Increased Base Health from 400 to 450

Increased Base Physical Protection from 9 to 13

EMPTY THE CRYPTS

Decreased Cooldown from 100s to 90s

ARTEMIS

Artemis haters will now have to face a stronger early game Suppress the Insolent. As a god with a strong teamfight potential and high throughput damage, a more consistent and high pressure early may just be the extra push this low mobility hunter needs to see some success.

SUPPRESS THE INSOLENT

Increase base damage from 80/130/180/230/280 to 90/140/190/240/290

HORUS

Last notes Horus’ wings became 8% more aerodynamic and the mad scientists here have pushed that even further. With a 14% improvement Fracture can now travel a further range, allowing him to engage and lock down opponents who were previously just out of reach.

FRACTURE

Increased Dash Range from 35 units to 40 units

HOU YI

Hou Yi was a high contention hunter that has fallen from that position over the course of Season 8. A boost to Ricochets damage should give him some stronger early game potential and this bonus can be multiplied by a powerful triple hit.

RICOCHET

Increase base damage from 75/120/165/210/255 to 85/130/175/220/265.

IZANAMI

Fade Away has strong telegraphing and counterplay towards the stealth component, which made the 20s cooldown feel too intense. This should increase Izanami’s safety during the early game and give her more flexibility when being aggressive as well.

FADE AWAY

Decreased Cooldown from 20/19/18/17/16s to 17/16.5/16/15.5/15s

KUMBHAKARNA

Kumbhakarna just took a power nap and is ready…for another power nap. However he did get some solid boosts to help him out. Throw Back’s initial damage will provide some extra lethality when used on gods and not on a minion wave while Groggy Strike should feel more rewarding for its long channel time.

THROW BACK

Increased Base Damage on the Initial Hit from 70/140/210/280/350 to 90/155/220/285/350

GROGGY STRIKE

Increased Base Damage 90/140/190/240/290 to 90/145/200/255/310

MERCURY

For a god as Fast as Mercury he struggled to keep up with other Junglers and their clear. Made You Look is getting some extra base damage to help close that gap.

MADE YOU LOOK

Increased Base Damage from 70/105/140/175/210 to 80/115/150/185/220

MERLIN

Dragonfire is seeing a solid update. This ability went on cooldown after the dragons despawned, making its cooldown significantly longer than listed. We are making this ability go on cooldown upon cast and adjusting the cooldown to compensate. This makes the ability easier to track and also lets it better interact with cooldown reduction.

DRAGONFIRE

Dragonfire will now go on cooldown immediately, instead of waiting until the end of the ability’s effects This effectively buffs the cooldown by 3s at all ranks

Increased Cooldown on Dragonfire from 16/15/14/13/12 to 18/17/16/15/14 Combined with this nerf, this is a 1s cooldown decrease buff at all ranks



RAMA

Rama is the final hunter we are bringing up. Rama saw heavy success for a long time but introducing proper conveyance and counterplay to the ult landing really hurt his success. This was especially felt at high levels. We are reverting a change we did to Astral Barrage now that more counterplay opportunities exist and also giving some extra reward for aggressive uses of Rolling Assault.

ROLLING ASSAULT

Increase Scaling on the bonus damage shot from 25% to 30%

ASTRAL BARRAGE

Increased Base Damage from 180/265/350/435/520 to 180/270/360/450/540

VULCAN

The Smith of the gods has been busy cooking up a stronger Meatball. Vulcan is on the cutting edge of technology and balance so this boost to his base damage should round out his early clear when competing with other Mages.

MAGMA BOMB

Increased base damage 70/120/170/220/270 to 80/130/180/230/280

SMITE is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

