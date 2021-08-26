SMITE  Update 8.8 Hotfix Patch Notes

Game Guides

August 26th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

A new Update 8.8 has arrived for SMITE, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this small patch. Update 8.8 was released a couple of days ago, bringing a new God called Charybdis, new skins, bug fixes, and quality of life changes to the game trying to improve the players’ experience, but not without causing some issues along the way. Here’s everything new with this SMITE Update 8.8 Hotfix.

 Bug Fixes

  • [Console Client] Fixed an issue preventing players from queuing Ranked due to masteries, even if they owned mastered gods.
  • Fixed an issue where Ranked bans disappeared when anyone selected a god.
  • Fixed a Match Manager crash issue.
  • Bracer of Radiance.
    • Fixed an issue where dying while buffed made the buff last too long.

Charybdis Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Achievements were proccing on minions.
  • Capsize.
    • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in animation until firing this ability again.
    • Fixed an issue where the target of this ability could be perma-slowed under certain conditions.
  • Whirlpool Form.
    • Fixed an issue where Chain lighting from Zeus and Odysseus’ Bow could bounce off Charybdis while she can’t be targeted.

Isiah Turner (Lead Community Specialist at Hi-Rez Studios) gave the full notes in their Trello, providing all the details of the Hotfix. Update 8.8 did a lot more than fix some bugs and glitches; they even performed several balances to a lot of in-game items changing the game’s meta, therefore, making new and experienced players look for different builds and even changing their playstyle to adapt to the recent update.

This small Hotfix might not look like a big deal, but a lot of players are going to be happier about the current state of the game, getting to enjoy all the new content.

SMITE is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this Hotfix, go to the official SMITE Twitter page.

