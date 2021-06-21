Update 1.03 has arrived for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 was released for the Steam PC version two days ago, but now the patch is available now for console owners.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.03. The new update includes improvements to both the HUD as well as the gameplay. There are also some changes to the difficulty and also many big fixes included too.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Update 1.03 Patch Notes

The “Kill everyone in the village without raising the alarm and rescue Taj Taheer” challenge is now unlocked properly even after loading the game

Health regeneration is now removed on Deadeye difficulty level and slightly decreased on Sniper Veteran difficulty

Loading the game no longer makes Jammers indestructible

Fixed rare issue when part of the Mount Kuamar region was not being loaded properly

The players should no longer be able to see enemies spawning in front of their eyes anywhere

Bipod legs no longer disappear after loading the game

Animation of disabling the Jammers has been improved

Added possibility of customizing HUD

Spotlights are no longer operational after being destroyed, saving and loading the game

Blood during bullet cams is now being displayed properly for all players

All challenges’ descriptions are now fully displayed in all supported languages

General AI improvements

Additional performance and stability improvements

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s Steam page for additional details. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is out now for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. A PS5 version is due out later in the year.