Sonic Frontiers: All Red Star Rings in 1-5

Chemical Plant is looking a bit more complex this time around. Luckily there are no water sections, which means that clearing all the objectives in this stage will be easy. With that said, you’re here for the red star rings of 1-5 in Sonic Frontiers. Below will be descriptions and screenshots of the locations.

All Red Star Rings for 1-5 in Sonic Frontiers

All the rings will be laid out based on which place they are acquired in relation to the UI.

Ring 1

In the starting runway, stick to the middle path (the one you’re already on). As the section ends, the first red ring will be where the runway ends. Perform a jump to get this. If you miss it, a simple restart won’t hurt as you won’t lose much progress.

Ring 2

Directly after the first ring, stay on the main path, but perform a grind on the left part of this section. The second red ring is at the end of this rail.

Ring 3

As long as you stay on the main path of this level without performing any shortcuts or gimmicks, you will automatically get this ring. After the first checkpoint, you’ll use a series of springs that throw you right into this grapple swing. While turning, you will get the third ring.

Ring 4

Once again, follow the main/standard path here. No shortcuts or gimmicks. If you followed it, you’re now in a section with a lot of Spinies and blue blobs that can hurt you. The fourth red ring will be next to the springs that turn the camera for the next section.

Ring 5

The final ring is nearly unmissable. In the final jump leading to the goal, you’ll be propelled off a boost ramp. As long as you’re in the middle when going through it, you’ll get the ring.

With just two more levels to successfully grab all the red star rings in, you’re at or very close to obtaining all the Chaos Emeralds in Kronos Island!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022