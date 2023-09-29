Sonic Frontiers: How to Start Another Story Final Horizon DLC Update

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The updates for Sonic Frontiers have culminated in a new story path with more content than ever before. In the Final Horizon update, players can use Amy, Knuckles, and Tails to traverse the open world and battle enemies with unique abilities. The challenges in this new content are more difficult than ever before, but fans will need to discover how to access those challenges first. Where and how can players start the free Another Story DLC as part of the Sonic Frontiers Final Horizon update?

Where and How to Find and Start Another Story in the Sonic Frontiers Final Horizon DLC Update

The location of Another Story is on Ouranos Island, the final open area in the game. Once the DLC becomes accessible, a popup should appear as you gain control of Sonic. This will notify you that the new story can be reached somewhere on the island, though it won’t tell you where exactly you need to go. The DLC entrance is located on the easternmost portion of the island, labelled on your map with its own unique circle icon.

Another Story uses its own save files, so you won’t have to worry about losing progress in the main story. Not that it matters, since when you get to play as the new characters, you’ll find that each one has their own skills that must be unlocked. You’ll get more chances to play as Sonic later down the line, but Amy, Knuckles, and Tails must re-unlock essential abilities such as the Cyloop. Keep this in mind as you get started on Another Story.

Even the most die-hard fans should also be aware that the new content is exceptionally more difficult than the base game. It’s not a bad idea to lower the difficulty if you’re struggling, especially in some of the later trials. Do whatever it takes to clear Another Story and see everything Sonic Frontiers has to offer!

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023