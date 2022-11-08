How to Fight the True Final Boss of Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is one of the biggest Sonic games out there. This game redefines the franchise with improved combat mechanics and a massive open world that players gradually unlock more of through playtime. But in a surprising move, Frontiers shares at least one quality with some of its oldest predecessors. It is possible to fight a secret true final boss in Sonic Frontiers, but it won’t be easy to unlock the hidden battle. This guide contains spoilers for the end of the game!

How can Players Unlock the True Final Boss of Sonic Frontiers?

Normally, the final battle is against the titan known as Supreme. After defeating it, players are treated to a cutscene and QTE in which they witness Sonic’s final struggle against The End. However, if you decide to play the game on Hard difficulty, you’ll be able to battle against The End yourself. You do not need to play through the entire story with the difficulty maxed out, but you should probably make sure you’re on Hard difficulty before getting the sixth Chaos Emerald on Ouranos Island.

The battle against The End is unlike any of the Titan bosses in the game. It takes on a style reminiscent to that of the hacking minigames found throughout Frontiers, bringing Sonic’s gameplay into space shooter territory. The boss will dish out hundreds of bullets throughout the battle, forcing you to switch between Light and Dark Shots if you don’t want to get taken out by the flood of attacks. Once you’ve brought it down to approximately 10% of its total health, you’ll go through the same QTE you find on lower difficulties. This entire battle is completely optional if you’re only interested in seeing the game’s story and ending, but it provides a much more interesting challenge than simply ending things off with the Supreme fight. Try it out for yourself if you want to see absolutely everything Sonic Frontiers has to offer!

Sonic Frontiers is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022