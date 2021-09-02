Update 4.10 has arrived for Spellbreak, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The bulk of the patch fixes revolve around various inconsistencies within the game such as bugs that cause your character to look out of wack or things like an infinite black screen appearing after applying a new color palette. Addition fixes include matchmaking errors involving you and your team being split up inexplicably at the start of a new match. It’s not all just basic bug fixes though as this update includes some new content as well. Here’s everything new with Spellbreak update 4.10.

Spellbreak Update 4.10 Patch Notes

Store

Added a bunch of new Cosmetics.

Added sound effects to more emotes.

Bugs

Fixed some inconsistencies in how high the Featherfall run would launch players.

Fixed infinite spinner appearing in the Chapters tab once a player has completed all of the Story Quests.

Fixed Vowguard Inquisitor cape flapping around excessively while moving.

Resolved an issue causing an infinite black screen to appear after applying a new color palette preset in Accessibility Settings just after returning from the console’s dashboard

Fixed players being unable to leave the Chapter Rewards screen after repeatedly pressing ‘buy rewards’.

Fixed an error in matchmaking that caused partied teams to occasionally be split into different teams after loading into a match.

Players no longer lose crowns in ranked matches when the other team has no players.

Anniversary Gift

In lieu of the one-year anniversary of Spellbreak’s launch, a gift is being given out for any players that Log in to the game between the release of this patch on September 2nd, 2021, and September 9th, 2021. The gift will be the Sisterhood of Blades Bundles(Ascending Blade (Outfit series+Razor Wings Artifact) added to your inventory for free.

Update 4.10 for Spellbreak is a welcome addition to one of the year’s most satisfying and original online battle royale games. The quality of life improvements will hopefully get rid of any annoying bugs and crashes that have been affecting players and the new content and free gift is an awesome way of thanking all the players that have made this spell-flinging experience a great success.

Spellbreak is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Spellbreak site.