Spelunky 2 – How to Use the Compass

This item will show you where the level exit is.

September 15th, 2020 by William Schwartz

The Compass in Spelunky 2 is a commonly found, relatively cheap item that you can also purchase from vendors.  If you’re unfamiliar with the previous game, it might not be immediately clear what the compass is used for.  In this guide we’ll explain how to use the Compass in Spelunky 2.

How to Use the Compass in Spelunky 2

Like any compass, the one in Spelunky 2 can help with directions.  In this case, the compass will show you where the exit to the map is by pointing at it with a red arrow.  Once you get to the exit the arrow will point directly at the door you need to interact with to leave the map.

The compass is good for getting away from ghosts and making it to the exit quickly.  In the event that there are more than one exit(s) to the map, the compass can have more than one arrow to get to the exit of a level.

The compass can be found in brown crates, and can also be purchased from shop vendors.  Once you have the compass, nothing else needs to be done with it.  You will see it as an inventory item at the top left hand side of the screen and the red arrows will point the direction to the exit of the level.

