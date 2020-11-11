Spider-Man: Miles Morales Accessibility Settings

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales doesn’t just have one of gaming’s most diverse and inclusive casts, but it also extends that inclusive nature to its wealth of accessibility settings. Upon diving into the settings, it becomes immediately apparent that Insomniac Games put in ample effort ensuring that players of all kinds could experience Miles’ journey with minimal obstacles.
In order to access the Accessibility Settings, pause the game via the Options button on the controller. Then navigate to Settings and from there to Accessibility.
The following options can be found in this menu.
Accessibility Settings
Narrated ASL
- Enable narration of subtitled American Sign Language (ASL) lines.
Holds, Presses & Assists
QTE Auto Complete
- When enabled, all Quick Time Events (QTE) sequences will automatically advance without required timed button presses.
Change Button Taps to Holds
- On screen button prompt sequences that require button taps to fill up a meter can be completed with button holds.
Web-Shooter Burst
- Enabling firing up to three webs at once allowing regular enemies and gear puzzles to be webbed up with a single button press.
Aim Mode
- Sets Aim action as either toggled on/off or a button hold.
Swing/Parkour Mode
- Sets Swinging and Parkour actions as either toggled on/off or on a button hold.
Venom Mode
- Sets Venom Activation action as either toggled on/off or on a button hold.
Air Trick Mode
- Hold: Air Trick input Square must be held in order to continue performing Air Tricks while swinging.
- Toggle – Auto Clear: Air Trick input Square is pressed to enter Air Trick mode. It auto-clears after performing an action that breaks out of Air Trick mode or when the Air Trick input is pressed again.
- Toggle – Maintain: Air Trick input Square is pressed to enter Air Trick mode and persists through other actions while swinging. Pressing the Air Trick mode input again turns off Air Trick mode.
Menu Cursor Sensitivity
- Adjust the speed of the menu cursor. The 0 settings has the slowest move speed. The 5 settings has the fastest move speed.
Chase Assist
- Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target’s vehicle when within range. Press R3 to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.
Enhanced Auto Aim
- Makes it easier to snap onto targets when activating Aim Mode.
Increased Dodge Window
- Increases the length of time of the window for dodging enemy attacks.
Controller
Vibration Settings
- Classic: This settings provides vibration for most critical traversal and combat events.
- Accessibility: Enable additional vibration assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements including:
- Venom, Camo, and Finisher Availability
- Danger radius of explosives
- Collectible and tether puzzle assistance
- None: Controller vibration is disabled.
Vibration Intensity
- Adjust the overall intensity of controller vibrations.
Visual Aids
Look At Waypoint
- Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint on scan.
Camera Follow
- Automatically rotates camera behind Spider-Man while swinging or running.
Camera Shake
- Turns camera shake during gameplay ON or OFF.
Swing Camera Motion
- Adjust the amount of roll, pitch, and field of view (FOV) changes while swinging. Lowering the setting reduces these values.
UI Parallaxing
- When turned OFF, Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Pause Menu elements will stay in place on-screen.
Icon and Prompt Size
- Set the size for in-world waypoints, icons, and prompts.
HUD Background
- Enable contrasting background on Heads-Up Display (HUD) elements for easier readability.
High Visibility Spider-Sense
- Enable a high contrast Spider-Sense effect to improve visual clarity.
Emphasis Text Color
- Set the color for emphasized text.
Contrast Options
- Enable various shader and high contrast options to help with visibility. Use presets or customize each settings individually.
- Hero Shader
- Ally Shader
- Enemy Shaders
- Basic
- Advanced
- Menace
- Ranged
- Boss
- High Contrast Background
This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020