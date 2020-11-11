Spider-Man: Miles Morales Accessibility Settings

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales doesn’t just have one of gaming’s most diverse and inclusive casts, but it also extends that inclusive nature to its wealth of accessibility settings. Upon diving into the settings, it becomes immediately apparent that Insomniac Games put in ample effort ensuring that players of all kinds could experience Miles’ journey with minimal obstacles.

In order to access the Accessibility Settings, pause the game via the Options button on the controller. Then navigate to Settings and from there to Accessibility.

The following options can be found in this menu.

Accessibility Settings

Narrated ASL

Enable narration of subtitled American Sign Language (ASL) lines.

Holds, Presses & Assists

QTE Auto Complete

When enabled, all Quick Time Events (QTE) sequences will automatically advance without required timed button presses.

Change Button Taps to Holds

On screen button prompt sequences that require button taps to fill up a meter can be completed with button holds.

Web-Shooter Burst

Enabling firing up to three webs at once allowing regular enemies and gear puzzles to be webbed up with a single button press.

Aim Mode

Sets Aim action as either toggled on/off or a button hold.

Swing/Parkour Mode

Sets Swinging and Parkour actions as either toggled on/off or on a button hold.

Venom Mode

Sets Venom Activation action as either toggled on/off or on a button hold.

Air Trick Mode

Hold: Air Trick input Square must be held in order to continue performing Air Tricks while swinging.

Toggle – Auto Clear: Air Trick input Square is pressed to enter Air Trick mode. It auto-clears after performing an action that breaks out of Air Trick mode or when the Air Trick input is pressed again.

Toggle – Maintain: Air Trick input Square is pressed to enter Air Trick mode and persists through other actions while swinging. Pressing the Air Trick mode input again turns off Air Trick mode.

Menu Cursor Sensitivity

Adjust the speed of the menu cursor. The 0 settings has the slowest move speed. The 5 settings has the fastest move speed.

Chase Assist

Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target’s vehicle when within range. Press R3 to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.

Enhanced Auto Aim

Makes it easier to snap onto targets when activating Aim Mode.

Increased Dodge Window

Increases the length of time of the window for dodging enemy attacks.

Controller

Vibration Settings

Classic: This settings provides vibration for most critical traversal and combat events.

Accessibility: Enable additional vibration assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements including: Venom, Camo, and Finisher Availability Danger radius of explosives Collectible and tether puzzle assistance

None: Controller vibration is disabled.

Vibration Intensity

Adjust the overall intensity of controller vibrations.

Visual Aids

Look At Waypoint

Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint on scan.

Camera Follow

Automatically rotates camera behind Spider-Man while swinging or running.

Camera Shake

Turns camera shake during gameplay ON or OFF.

Swing Camera Motion

Adjust the amount of roll, pitch, and field of view (FOV) changes while swinging. Lowering the setting reduces these values.

UI Parallaxing

When turned OFF, Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Pause Menu elements will stay in place on-screen.

Icon and Prompt Size

Set the size for in-world waypoints, icons, and prompts.

HUD Background

Enable contrasting background on Heads-Up Display (HUD) elements for easier readability.

High Visibility Spider-Sense

Enable a high contrast Spider-Sense effect to improve visual clarity.

Emphasis Text Color

Set the color for emphasized text.

Contrast Options

Enable various shader and high contrast options to help with visibility. Use presets or customize each settings individually. Hero Shader Ally Shader Enemy Shaders Basic Advanced Menace Ranged Boss High Contrast Background



- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020