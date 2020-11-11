Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Challenge Skills Guide

Spider-Man: Miles Morales presents three separate skill trees to develop the brand new Spider-Man into his own style, but there is an additional section removed from the rest that should garner attention. Challenge Abilities sit below the other skill trees and differentiate themselves by not requiring skill point investment to unlock the included abilities.

Challenge Abilities are unlocked by tackling the three different challenge types throughout New York City. Completing Combat, Traversal, and Stealth Challenges will unlock abilities in the corresponding section of the Challenge Abilities list. The bonuses are far from the game changers presented by the larger skill trees, but they can make a difference over time. This is especially true in regards to the Traversal Abilities, as they are able to quicken travel time between points.

I’d recommend clearing out the nine Challenges found across the map as soon as possible. Not only will Miles be gifted with helpful skills, but you will be introduced to scenarios before they become common in later missions. Preparation pays off.

All Challenge Skills