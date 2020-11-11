Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Change Suits

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales packs a slew of iconic Spider-Man suits spanning several storylines as well as some completely original threads. Given that there are 19 suits awaiting the superhero-in-training, players will have plenty of reasons to swap out costumes regularly over the course of the game. To ensure that Miles remains looking fresh on his personal journey to prevent the destruction of Harlem at the hands of Roxxon and the Underground, we will show you how to change out his suits.

How to Change Suits

To access the suits available to Miles Morales, start by clicking the Touch Pad on the controller. By default, this will take you to the Map screen. Press R1 to navigate to the Suits tab.

Once on the appropriate tab, highlight and select the top left icon under Suits by pressing X. This will expand a window to the right showing the full list of suits. Swapping to a new costume is as easy as pressing X over the desired suit, assuming it has been unlocked. Suits have prerequisites in terms of content completion as well as purchase cost (Activity Tokens and Tech Parts).

Now you can swing around New York City as Miles while enjoying a Spider-Man suit associated with a favorite comic storyline.