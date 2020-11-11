Game Guides

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Combat Skills Guide

Make Miles a proficient fighter

November 11th, 2020 by Joshua Garibay

Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes three skill trees that can be invested in steadily over the course of the campaign. Although you will eventually be able to unlock all available skills, the journey through each provides a tangible sense of progression as Miles becomes more of a force to be reckoned with.

For this guide, we will be focusing on the Combat Skills tree. The abilities contained within this skill tree can greatly affect the flow of combat. Generating additional Venom power and amplifying the damage done by Venom attacks creates a Spider-Man that makes quick work of any opposition. Pairing the Combat Skills tree with the Venom Skills tree makes for an extremely devastating combo.

All Combat Skills

Combat Abilities Requirement Cost Description
Energy Syphon Level 3 1 Skill Point Increases the rate of Bio-Electric Power generation from attacking and dodging, raising the amount in the Venom Bar.
Web Yank Opportunist Level 4 1 Skill Point Hold Triangle to perform a Venom Yank attack after sending an enemy flying from a Melee Combo or Venom attack.
In For a Shock Level 5 1 Skill Point Venom Stunned enemies take 50% more damage from basic attacks.
Spread the Love Level 6 1 Skill Point Venom Stunned enemies knocked into other enemies will transfer their Venom Stun.
Trained Technique Level 8 1 Skill Point Allows a second Finisher to be banked. Reduces Combo requirement for a second Finisher to 10. Special enemies can be defeated with 2 Finishers.
Gunslinger Level 10 1 Skill Point Hold Triangle to yank and throw guns imbued with Bio-Electric Power. They will explode on impact, Venom Stunning and knocking down enemies.
Final Countdown Level 15 1 Skill Point Finishers generate 40% of a Venom bar.
Let’s Go! New Game+ 1 Skill Point Allows a third Finisher to be banked.

 

