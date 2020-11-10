It was only a matter of time. The Prowler is in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and he and Miles eventually reach a point where their arguments heat up into a full-blown fight. This boss fight happens very late in the game, and it’s one of the more challenging fights in the game. Uncle Aaron will use all of his tricks against you, and he does not play fair. Once you learn his patterns, however, this fight becomes very easy. Here’s how to beat Prowler in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How to Beat Prowler in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Prowler will use his cloaking tech throughout the entire fight, so he’ll turn invisible often. Don’t try to attack him when he’s cloaked. Wait for him to attack and then dodge. Use Spider-Sense to see incoming attacks if you’re having trouble keeping track of Prowler. Hit him with a Venom attack to short out his cloaking tech and make him vulnerable. Your web-shooters can also help keep him stuck in place too.

The second phase of the fight is more of the same, only Prowler adds some more gadgets into the mix. He starts throwing bombs and uses additional tools against you. Keep dodging his attacks and waiting for an opening, striking with Venom attacks when you have an opportunity. Once you reach the third phase of the fight, Prowler will create holograms of himself. They glitch when hit, so use this to find the real Prowler amongst them. You can also take a bunch of them out at once with a Venom Smash (L1+Square+X). They’ll try to swarm you, so stay on the move and use your gadgets to take them out from a distance if you can’t get any hits in up close. After dealing enough damage in the third phase, the fight will end.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you get the Ultimate Edition on PS5.

- This article was updated on:November 12th, 2020