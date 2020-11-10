You may have defeated Rhino before, but the Roxxon Rhino boss fight in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales adds a few new layers on top of the standard Rhino boss fight. This fight occurs late into the game, and you’ll have Phin alongside you to help you out. Even with all the fancy new tech, Rhino’s still Rhino, and many of your same strategies will work on him again. However, you will have to make use of some of your new abilities to get rid of his armor, and you’ll have to deal with the countless guards harassing you during the fight as well. Here’s how to beat the Roxxon Rhino boss fight in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How to Beat Roxxon Rhino in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Rhino’s armor is preventing you from hurting him, and you need to get rid of it. For the first phase of the fight, you need to ride Rhino into the Roxxon tanks lined up against the walls. Just wait for him to charge and then dodge to start riding him. After he smashes into a tank, he’ll be stunned and you can hit him to break off some armor pieces.

Eventually, he will start throwing the tanks at you. When they break, they’ll leave behind their engines. Use your Venom punch to charge the engines and then press L1+R1 to toss the charged engines back at Rhino. Rinse and repeat until you reach a cutscene. Phin will use her sword to permanently disable Rhino’s armor, making him vulnerable to Venom attacks. After Rhino’s armor is gone, just hit him with Venom punch and other Venom abilities until he goes down.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you purchase the Ultimate Edition on PS5.

- This article was updated on:November 12th, 2020