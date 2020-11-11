Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Transfer Save Data From PS4 to PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is finally here, but not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to get a PS5 on day one. Thankfully, the game is also available on PS4, and you can even transfer your save data to the PS5 version of the game once you get it. The process is fairly straightforward, and you don’t even need PlayStation Plus to upload your save to your new system. Here’s how to transfer your Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 to PS5.

How to Transfer Spider-Man: Miles Morales Save Data to PS5

To transfer save data from PS4 to PS5, head to the main menu and press the R1 button. This will prompt you to upload your save data. Press the X button to continue and your save file will be automatically uploaded. To continue your save on PS5, perform the same process on your new system, only this time the prompt will say “Download Save” instead of “Upload Save.”

Only one save can be transferred at a time, so if you have multiple save states on your PS4 copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you can only send one over to your PS5. You can bring multiple over, you will just have to repeat the process as many times as you need. You also need to be on the latest version of the game, update 1.02 or higher. Digital copies should automatically have this installed, but physical copies will need to download the patch separately before you can upload your save. You also don’t need PlayStation Plus to upload your save data, as Spider-Man: Miles Morales has its own cloud save feature and does not rely on PlayStation Plus cloud saves to transfer data to PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales if you get the Ultimate Edition.

- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020