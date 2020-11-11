Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Use Camouflage

Spider-Man: Miles Morales presents us a hero that separates himself from mentor Peter Parker. Although Miles possesses the same web-swinging and wall-climbing abilities of the original Spider-Man, his powers can do far more than a spider can.

The Camouflage skill is one such ability that makes Miles’ Spider-Man his own, one that is infinitely more frightening to the criminals of New York City. To avoid spoilers, I will not detail when the power becomes available. However, its availability is tied to story progression. Work through the main campaign and the superpower will be unlocked in no time.

How to Use Camouflage

To use Camouflage, you must first reference the top-right bar labeled “Camouflage.” If that blue bar is full, the power is ready for use. Press Up on the D-pad to enable Miles’ invisibility. Keep an eye on the bar, as it will steadily deplete over time. Miles will begin flashing as the skill is about to expire.

The recharge time isn’t lengthy, but it takes enough time that you will not be able to immediately re-enable it to avoid detection during stealth segments. It is also worth noting that ending Camouflage prematurely by manually pressing Up on the D-pad or attacking an enemy will expend whatever was left in the bar. The ability will begin recharging from an empty bar, not from where the bar was left before becoming visible.

There are a handful of Suit Mods and Visor Mods that can further boost the efficiency of Camouflage for those with an affinity for stealth. Be sure to check out our Camouflage guide to find out what upgrades await in the associated skill tree.

- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020