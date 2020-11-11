Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Enable/Disable Podcasts

If you played the 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man, you may recall randomly hearing J. Jonah Jameson blast the Web-Head on his podcast. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales brings back the enjoyable podcast commentary and it’s no longer solely Jameson’s negative broadcast playing across devices.

Joining Jameson’s “Just the Facts” Podcast this time around is the Danikast podcast, hosted by blogger Danika Hart. The up-and-coming online personality takes a much more positive view of Spider-Man’s heroics, sitting in stark contrast to Jameson’s typical narrative.

While the two characters have entertaining lines to listen to throughout the game, sometimes a little silence is needed. The newest Spider-Man has so much going on at any given moment that he might just need to step away from being bombarded by a host’s hot takes every few minutes. Here’s how to silence the duo.

How to Enable/Disable Podcasts

On your controller, press the Options button to bring up the Pause Menu. From there, select Settings and then Audio. The bottom of the Audio Settings list contains the pieces you’re looking for.

Instead of providing a single podcast setting, Insomniac Games allows players to toggle the podcast of each character. The JJJ Podcast and Danika Podcast can be enabled or disabled separately, if you find yourself drawn to the ramblings of one character over the other.

Basically, if you like being told how terrible you are, leave the JJJ Podcast on. If you are in need of a confidence boost, leave the Danika Podcast on. Or simply shut them both off and soak in the beautiful recreation of New York City, undisturbed by either.

- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020