Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ending and Post Credits Scene Explained

Like all Marvel media these days, the ending of Spider-Man: Miles Morales contains a post-credits scene that gives us a glimpse at what to expect from the next Spider-Man game. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales ending doesn’t have much to do with Miles, but it does answer a few questions about where Peter’s story left off in the first Marvel’s Spider-Man. There are spoilers below for both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man, so proceed with caution. Here’s what the ending of Spider-Man: Miles Morales means for the future of Spider-Man games.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ending Explained

The ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man teased Harry Osborn becoming Venom, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ post-credits scene sets the stage for a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with Venom in a starring role. In the first game, Peter thought Harry was away in Europe, but he was actually in NYC the whole time being treated for his disease with an unorthodox procedure. His father, Norman Osborn, uses an experimental black goo-like substance to heal Harry while he’s suspended in a tank, and now, Norman thinks it’s time for Harry to come out.

In the Spider-Man: Miles Morales post-credits scene, we see Norman Osborn scolding one of his scientists. We see through Harry’s eyes, and we get a glimpse of the black goo wrapping around his body and reacting to outside stimuli. Norman tells the scientist that it’s time for Harry to come out of the tank, and then the scene ends. This very clearly sets up Harry Osborn, taken over by a symbiote, as the next antagonist in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. A symbiote is a black alien creature that takes over a host’s body and gives them superhuman abilities. This is what creates Venom and where Spider-Man gets the black suit, so it’s likely that the sequel will deal with both in some capacity.

Also, the scientist that Norman Osborn yells at in this scene is not some nameless grunt. If you have subtitles on, you may have caught the scientist’s name: Curt Connors. Curt Connors is the Lizard in the comics, so Insomniac may be teasing yet another villain for the sequel. In most Spider-Man stories, Peter typically knows Dr. Connors beforehand, so Peter may meet him in the second game and we may get to witness his transformation into the Lizard throughout the story. The first game dealt with multiple villains, so it’s highly likely that the sequel will deal with Venom as well as the Lizard. Norman Osborn may also suit up as the Green Goblin, although nothing has suggested he will do so in the sequel at this point. Perhaps we’ll see the setup for that in the sequel before finally facing the Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3?

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you get the Ultimate Edition on PS5.