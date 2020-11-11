Spider-Man: Miles Morales Release Time – When Can You Download the Game?

When can you start downloading and playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Miles finally gets a starring role in a major Spider-Man video game after being relegated to a supporting character in the previous game. It’s not nearly as long as Marvel’s Spider-Man, but Spider-Man: Miles Morales still has a fairly lengthy campaign packed with web-slinging and crime-fighting. If you’re getting a PlayStation 5, there’s no better way to break in your new console, as Miles Morales takes advantage of the system’s new capabilities and the functionality of the DualSense controller. PS4 players can still play the game, too, and it looks great regardless of the platform. Here’s when you can start playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Release Time

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on November 12, 2020. The game will be playable at 9 PM PST/12 AM EST on PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation games typically unlock at midnight EST of the release date, so Spider-Man: Miles Morales will likely be following a similar pattern. If you’ve preloaded the game on PS4, you can check the countdown timer on your system to find out when it will unlock exactly in your time zone. If you’re planning on playing the game on PlayStation 5, you’ll have to wait until you get your shiny new system before you can download and install the game.

However, buying one version of the game entitles you to the other version, so you can buy and start playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 and get the PS5 upgrade whenever you receive your system. On PS5, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered will also unlock at the exact same time as Miles Morales, so you can start downloading both of them simultaneously if you purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game.

