Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Take a Selfie

Spider-Man and photography go hand-in-hand. While Miles Morales may not be a professional photographer like Peter Parker, he can enjoy taking pictures all the same. Specifically, Miles can snap a selfie of his costumed self, even if he has no interest in selling the pictures to the Daily Bugle.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales brings back the Photo Mode from the first game, allowing players to put their creativity and vision on display. For a personalized photo, the image can be stylized as a selfie. We’re here to show you how to take selfies of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

How to Take a Selfie

Taking a selfie begins with Photo Mode. To enter Photo Mode, press the Options button on your controller to bring up the Pause Menu. Photo Mode can be found sitting as the middle entry (fourth option down) on the Pause Menu. Select it.

Once in Photo Mode, the Camera Mode window will open at the bottom right. Use the D-pad to change the Camera Type from Free to Selfie. Doing so will bring the camera into the desired position.

In addition to changing Miles’ equipped suit and various effects, there is an additional section that becomes available when the Selfie Camera Type is active. Using the L1 or R1 buttons, navigate to the Photo Mode – Selfie tab. Here, selfie-specific options can be modified. These include Emote, Eye Intensity, Selfie Light, and Light Intensity.

Now that you know how to take selfies and personalize them to your liking in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, head out into New York City to capture the perfect picture.

- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020