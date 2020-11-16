Update 1.03 for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small, unannounced patch released for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, so don’t expect any new content or suits with this update. It probably only fixes a few minor bugs and addresses performance and stability issues on both platforms. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales only released a few days ago alongside the PlayStation 5, so a major update is still likely a ways off. On PS5, this update brings the game to version 1.003.001. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.03.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.03 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for this update. This patch was not announced ahead of time and has a small file size, so there most likely isn’t any new content or significant additions in this update.

Given its size, it probably just contains a handful of stability improvements and performance optimizations to prevent some crashes that players have been running into. Some players have also been reporting slight performance issues on PS4, and this update could mitigate those problems a bit.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you purchase the Ultimate Edition on PS5.