Spider-Man: Miles Morales Version 1.02 Update – Full Patch Notes

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has received a patch just prior to launch, updating the game to version 1.02. The pre-release patch weighs in at a hefty 10.377GB.

While the latest Spider-Man game is set to release on both the current gen PlayStation 4 and next gen PlayStation 5, this update focuses on the former. In addition to the expected stability fixes, version 1.02 brings in new features, such as selfie poses and the ability to change the time of day.

Read on for the full set of changes heading to Spider-Man: Miles Morales in time for launch.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Version 1.02 Patch Notes

Added localized VO, general fixes, and polish.

General Updates

Added option to change time of day during post-game

Added rewards for completing benchmarks (Photo Mode stickers)

Added supported localized VO

Added option to transfer save from PS4 console to PS5 console

Photo Mode Updates

Added selfie poses

Added depth of field slider

Added light distance

Accessibility Updates

Added customizable button remapping

Added mono audio selection

General Fixes & Polish