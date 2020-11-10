Spider-Man: Miles Morales Version 1.02 Update – Full Patch Notes

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has received a patch just prior to launch, updating the game to version 1.02. The pre-release patch weighs in at a hefty 10.377GB.
While the latest Spider-Man game is set to release on both the current gen PlayStation 4 and next gen PlayStation 5, this update focuses on the former. In addition to the expected stability fixes, version 1.02 brings in new features, such as selfie poses and the ability to change the time of day.
Read on for the full set of changes heading to Spider-Man: Miles Morales in time for launch.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Version 1.02 Patch Notes
- Added localized VO, general fixes, and polish.
General Updates
- Added option to change time of day during post-game
- Added rewards for completing benchmarks (Photo Mode stickers)
- Added supported localized VO
- Added option to transfer save from PS4 console to PS5 console
Photo Mode Updates
- Added selfie poses
- Added depth of field slider
- Added light distance
Accessibility Updates
- Added customizable button remapping
- Added mono audio selection
General Fixes & Polish
- Improved stability
- Performance improvements on PS4 console
- HDR improvements
- Subtitle and localization text fixes
- Various additional fixes
