Spider-Man: Miles Morales – All Visor Mods

Miles Morales knows how to trick out his Spider-Man costume with added functionality. One of the ways the young hero refines the suit is through modifications.
Two Visor Mods can be attached at a time to any of the unlocked suits in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing for greater control over how players build their character. Every Visor Mod has a prerequisite, which can be currency (Activity Tokens and Tech Parts), player level, and/or unlocking a specific suit.
Here we break down every Visor Mod, detailing what they do and how to obtain each one. You’ll have Miles Morales at peak performance in no time.
|Visor Mod
|Prerequisite
|Cost
|Description
|Optic Triangulation
|N/A
|8 Activity Tokens
|On scan, marks enemies through walls and keeps them marked as long as stealth mode remains active.
|Perfect Sight
|N/A
|14 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Increases the dodge window for perfect dodging.
|An Eye for Supplies
|N/A
|10 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part
|Increases the drop rate for gadget ammo.
|Eyes on Target
|Level 10
|10 Activity Tokens
|On scan, connects a line from an enemy to all other enemies that can currently see them.
|Residual Venom
|Level 10
|11 Activity Tokens
|Energy left behind after a successful Venom attack becomes visible and can be absorbed on contact to generate more Venom Power.
|Eyes in the Back of My Head
|Level 10
|14 Activity Tokens, 3 Tech Parts
|Auto-activates Camouflage immediately before detection during stealth encounters.
|Trick Master
|Unlock Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit
|N/A
|Gain bonus Venom Power for performing Air Tricks.
|Untrackable
|Unlock T.R.A.C.K. Suit
|N/A
|Decrease damage from ranged attacks by 25%.
|Ghost Strike
|Unlock Crimson Cowl Suit
|N/A
|Enemies can no longer hear Web-Strike Takedowns while Camouflaged.
|Reclaimer
|Unlock Purple Reign Suit
|N/A
|Replenishes 1 gadget ammo when performing a melee Stealth Takedown on an enemy.
|Venom Overclock
|Unlock S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit
|N/A
|Venom Power generation increases as health drops.
|BAM! POW! WHAM!
|Unlock Into the Spider-Verse Suit
|N/A
|Use this mod to peer into the Spider-Verse and visualize combat sound effects as they appear on a different Earth!
|Threat Sensors
|Unlock via New Game+
|N/A
|Temporarily slows time after a Perfect Dodge.
- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020
