Spirittea Cooking Guide: All Recipes Listed

Image: No More Robots

The Spirit Bathhouse is your primary source of income in Spirittea, and there are many things you can do to raise the happiness of the spirits who visit it. One of the best ways is by cooking delicious meals to serve them as they lounge.

Of course, you can’t create a culinary triumph if you don’t know the recipe. Here’s a guide to all the recipes you can find in Spirittea!

All Recipes in Spirittea

There are twenty-five recipes in Spirittea, and there are several ways you can discover them. The vast majority can be purchased from Song’s store, and you can find others lying on the ground by exploring the village. A select few can only be uncovered by completing quests posted on the community board by your fellow villagers.

Here is a list of all the recipes in Spirittea!

Meal Location Cooking Method Recipe Bitter Salad Buy from Song for 50M Boil Bitterleaf, Cloudleaf, Tomato Butterfruit Pie Discoverable Bake Pie Crust, Butterfruit, Butterfruit Cake Buy from Song for 100M Fry Unknown Carrot Cake Buy from Song for 30M Bake Carrot, Cream Cheese, Plain Cake Crimson Shrimp Soup Buy from Song for 30M Boil

Ugligrass, Shrimp, Spicy Peppers Fried Chicken Buy from Song for 50M Fry Sesame Oil, Chicken, Flour Fried Rice Buy from Song for 50M Fry White Rice, Pork, Garlic Hamburger Discoverable Fry Beef, Hamburger Bun, Tomato Ice Cream Buy from Song for 50M Ferment

Milk, Sugar, Lambsbreath Julian’s Family Recipe Complete “Thieves in [Town Name]” quest for Julian Boil Crimson Shrimp Soup, Soy Sauce, Demon Pepper Junk Cook a meal incorrectly Any Any ingredients Kimbap Buy from Song for 50M Ferment Dried Seaweed, White Rice, Kimchi Lemonade Buy from Song for 50M Boil Lemon, Sugar, Bottled Water Mixed Vegetables, Egg, and Rice Buy from Song for 50M Fry White Rice, Egg, Mixed Vegetables Mixed Vegetable Pizza Discoverable Bake Pizza Dough, Cheese, Mixed Vegetables Plain Cake Discoverable Bake Milk, Egg, Flour Pulled Pork Sandwich Buy from Song for 50M Bake Hamburger Bun, Pork, Honey Ramen Discoverable Boil Noodles, Pork, Egg Seaweed Soup Buy from Song for 50M Boil Dried Seaweed, Beef, Soy Sauce Shrimp Salad Recipe Buy from Song for 50M Ferment Shrimp, Wolfpearl, Lemon Soy Chicken Buy from Song for 50M Bake Chicken, Soy Sauce, Garlic Soy Flavored Deep Fried Squid Buy from Song for 50M Fry Squid, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil Spaghetti Buy from Song for 50M Boil Noodles, Tomato, Shinetop Spicy Kimchi Stew Buy from Song for 50M Boil Kimchi, Garlic, Pork Spicy Rice Cakes Buy from Song for 50M Fry Rice Cakes, Red Pepper Paste, Egg Sushi Buy from Song for 50M Boil Salmon, White Rice, Wasabi Takoyaki Buy from Song for 50M Fry Octopus, Flour, Egg

How to Cook in Spirittea

To cook meals in Spirittea, you’ll need to interact with the kitchen in the northwest quadrant of the Bathhouse. By putting different ingredients into the slots on the menu and selecting your preferred cooking method, you can create specific meals that can be served to your spirit patrons.

Different spirits like different foods, so you’ll need to pay attention to what kind of spirits are drawn to certain meals. If you serve the wrong spirit, the bad food, you’ll waste ingredients and valuable time you could be committing to other aspects of Bathhouse management.