Spirittea Cooking Guide: All Recipes Listed

The Spirit Bathhouse is your primary source of income in Spirittea, and there are many things you can do to raise the happiness of the spirits who visit it. One of the best ways is by cooking delicious meals to serve them as they lounge.
Of course, you can’t create a culinary triumph if you don’t know the recipe. Here’s a guide to all the recipes you can find in Spirittea!
All Recipes in Spirittea
There are twenty-five recipes in Spirittea, and there are several ways you can discover them. The vast majority can be purchased from Song’s store, and you can find others lying on the ground by exploring the village. A select few can only be uncovered by completing quests posted on the community board by your fellow villagers.
Here is a list of all the recipes in Spirittea!
|Meal
|Location
|Cooking Method
|Recipe
|Bitter Salad
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Boil
|Bitterleaf, Cloudleaf, Tomato
|Butterfruit Pie
|Discoverable
|Bake
|Pie Crust, Butterfruit, Butterfruit
|Cake
|Buy from Song for 100M
|Fry
|Unknown
|Carrot Cake
|Buy from Song for 30M
|Bake
|Carrot, Cream Cheese, Plain Cake
|Crimson Shrimp Soup
|Buy from Song for 30M
|Boil
Ugligrass, Shrimp, Spicy Peppers
|Fried Chicken
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Fry
|Sesame Oil, Chicken, Flour
|Fried Rice
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Fry
|White Rice, Pork, Garlic
|Hamburger
|Discoverable
|Fry
|Beef, Hamburger Bun, Tomato
|Ice Cream
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Ferment
Milk, Sugar, Lambsbreath
|Julian’s Family Recipe
|Complete “Thieves in [Town Name]” quest for Julian
|Boil
|Crimson Shrimp Soup, Soy Sauce, Demon Pepper
|Junk
|Cook a meal incorrectly
|Any
|Any ingredients
|Kimbap
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Ferment
|Dried Seaweed, White Rice, Kimchi
|Lemonade
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Boil
|Lemon, Sugar, Bottled Water
|Mixed Vegetables, Egg, and Rice
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Fry
|White Rice, Egg, Mixed Vegetables
|Mixed Vegetable Pizza
|Discoverable
|Bake
|Pizza Dough, Cheese, Mixed Vegetables
|Plain Cake
|Discoverable
|Bake
|Milk, Egg, Flour
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Bake
|Hamburger Bun, Pork, Honey
|Ramen
|Discoverable
|Boil
|Noodles, Pork, Egg
|Seaweed Soup
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Boil
|Dried Seaweed, Beef, Soy Sauce
|Shrimp Salad Recipe
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Ferment
|Shrimp, Wolfpearl, Lemon
|Soy Chicken
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Bake
|Chicken, Soy Sauce, Garlic
|Soy Flavored Deep Fried Squid
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Fry
|Squid, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil
|Spaghetti
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Boil
|Noodles, Tomato, Shinetop
|Spicy Kimchi Stew
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Boil
|Kimchi, Garlic, Pork
|Spicy Rice Cakes
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Fry
|Rice Cakes, Red Pepper Paste, Egg
|Sushi
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Boil
|Salmon, White Rice, Wasabi
|Takoyaki
|Buy from Song for 50M
|Fry
|Octopus, Flour, Egg
How to Cook in Spirittea
To cook meals in Spirittea, you’ll need to interact with the kitchen in the northwest quadrant of the Bathhouse. By putting different ingredients into the slots on the menu and selecting your preferred cooking method, you can create specific meals that can be served to your spirit patrons.
Different spirits like different foods, so you’ll need to pay attention to what kind of spirits are drawn to certain meals. If you serve the wrong spirit, the bad food, you’ll waste ingredients and valuable time you could be committing to other aspects of Bathhouse management.