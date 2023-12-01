Spirittea Cooking Guide: All Recipes Listed

December 1st, 2023 by Drew Kopp
Image: No More Robots

The Spirit Bathhouse is your primary source of income in Spirittea, and there are many things you can do to raise the happiness of the spirits who visit it. One of the best ways is by cooking delicious meals to serve them as they lounge.

Of course, you can’t create a culinary triumph if you don’t know the recipe. Here’s a guide to all the recipes you can find in Spirittea!

All Recipes in Spirittea

There are twenty-five recipes in Spirittea, and there are several ways you can discover them. The vast majority can be purchased from Song’s store, and you can find others lying on the ground by exploring the village. A select few can only be uncovered by completing quests posted on the community board by your fellow villagers.

Here is a list of all the recipes in Spirittea!

MealLocationCooking MethodRecipe
Bitter SaladBuy from Song for 50MBoilBitterleaf, Cloudleaf, Tomato
Butterfruit PieDiscoverableBakePie Crust, Butterfruit, Butterfruit
CakeBuy from Song for 100MFryUnknown
Carrot CakeBuy from Song for 30MBakeCarrot, Cream Cheese, Plain Cake
Crimson Shrimp SoupBuy from Song for 30MBoil
Ugligrass, Shrimp, Spicy Peppers
Fried ChickenBuy from Song for 50MFrySesame Oil, Chicken, Flour
Fried RiceBuy from Song for 50MFryWhite Rice, Pork, Garlic
Hamburger DiscoverableFryBeef, Hamburger Bun, Tomato
Ice CreamBuy from Song for 50MFerment
Milk, Sugar, Lambsbreath
Julian’s Family RecipeComplete “Thieves in [Town Name]” quest for JulianBoilCrimson Shrimp Soup, Soy Sauce, Demon Pepper
JunkCook a meal incorrectlyAnyAny ingredients
KimbapBuy from Song for 50MFermentDried Seaweed, White Rice, Kimchi
LemonadeBuy from Song for 50MBoilLemon, Sugar, Bottled Water
Mixed Vegetables, Egg, and RiceBuy from Song for 50MFryWhite Rice, Egg, Mixed Vegetables
Mixed Vegetable PizzaDiscoverableBakePizza Dough, Cheese, Mixed Vegetables
Plain CakeDiscoverableBakeMilk, Egg, Flour
Pulled Pork SandwichBuy from Song for 50MBakeHamburger Bun, Pork, Honey
RamenDiscoverableBoilNoodles, Pork, Egg
Seaweed SoupBuy from Song for 50MBoilDried Seaweed, Beef, Soy Sauce
Shrimp Salad RecipeBuy from Song for 50MFermentShrimp, Wolfpearl, Lemon
Soy ChickenBuy from Song for 50MBakeChicken, Soy Sauce, Garlic
Soy Flavored Deep Fried SquidBuy from Song for 50MFrySquid, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil
SpaghettiBuy from Song for 50MBoilNoodles, Tomato, Shinetop
Spicy Kimchi StewBuy from Song for 50MBoilKimchi, Garlic, Pork
Spicy Rice CakesBuy from Song for 50MFryRice Cakes, Red Pepper Paste, Egg
SushiBuy from Song for 50MBoilSalmon, White Rice, Wasabi
TakoyakiBuy from Song for 50MFryOctopus, Flour, Egg

How to Cook in Spirittea

To cook meals in Spirittea, you’ll need to interact with the kitchen in the northwest quadrant of the Bathhouse. By putting different ingredients into the slots on the menu and selecting your preferred cooking method, you can create specific meals that can be served to your spirit patrons.

Different spirits like different foods, so you’ll need to pay attention to what kind of spirits are drawn to certain meals. If you serve the wrong spirit, the bad food, you’ll waste ingredients and valuable time you could be committing to other aspects of Bathhouse management.

