Update 1.06 has arrived for SRX: The Game, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Racing game SRX: The Game came out earlier this year and a ton of updates have already been installed to it. Today the 1.06 patch drops for the game just a few days after it came out in late May.

The new patch for the game has added some additional paint schemes as well as some sponsors for the car creator. Some other minor improvements and fixes have also been made to the game.

You can read the full patch notes below from the PS4’s update history.

SRX: The Game Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Update with Camping World SRX Series branding

Added additional SRX paint schemes

Added additional sponsors to car creator

Added option to car creator to “Reset to Default”

Prevent 3-digit car numbers from wrapping

SRX cars can race at more tracks

Added more season schedule options

Improved transmission sounds

Address “backwards-wall-riding” exploit

Reset all leaderboards

On post-race summary screen in career, display correct money earned

Adjusted tuning of Career Exhibition season

Other tuning adjustments

Fix lap count displayed in replay of SRX races

In multiplayer leaderboards, don’t show invalid track/series combinations

Other minor improvements and fixes

SRX: The Game is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. You can visit the official website for more info on the game.