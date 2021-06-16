Update 01.002.000 has arrived for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch

As you may know already, the next-gen versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were quietly released earlier this month. These are proper versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S instead of the game just running via backwards compatibility.

Even though the game came out rather recently, there were a few bugs associated with its launch on newer systems. It appears as if today’s update will make sure the game runs smoothly on all next-gen hardware devices.

The only patch notes or info about this update was posted by Respawn Entertainment’s official Twitter page. You can read the details posted down below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 01.002.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

“Heads up: A new required patch going live for #StarWarsJediFallenOrder may require a full game re-download on next-gen consoles. This should be a one-time inconvenience, future patches should be much smaller.”

If there are more patch notes revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.