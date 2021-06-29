Update 01.003.000 has arrived for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update that has been released today is only available for the PS5 and Xbox Series platforms. It does not appear as if the update is out for the older PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

It looks like this new update does not add any new content to the game. There is only a small addition to the photo mode plus both versions of the game have had some bug fixes. You can read the full patch notes down below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 01.003.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

PlayStation 5:

We’ve updated the photo mode filters to be more consistent with the previous generation versions of the game.

Fixed a couple of minor audio issues during the AT-AT sequence on Kashyyyk.

Fixed various instances of clipping with Cal’s character model and poncho.

Fixed a camera bug that was occurring in a very specific location on the planet Zeffo.

Fixed a bug where Cal could appear in his standard outfit upon obtaining a force ability despite entering initially in the Inquisitor outfit.

Xbox Series S|X:

We’ve updated the photo mode filters to be more consistent with the previous generation versions of the game.

BD1 no longer unintentionally appears briefly in a forest as he jumps to distract the AT-AT pilots during a specific cutscene.

Fixed a number of various visual and audio bugs to improve the experience.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s Reddit page. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.