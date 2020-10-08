Star Wars: Squadrons flew into the hanger a bit beat up in some areas, and the Update 1.1 patch notes released today highlight a few of the fixes EA Motive has made to the space-battler. Not every desired fix made the list (such as the refresh-rate bug that continues to plague PC users in both VR and “pancake” modes), but the Update 1.1 patch notes prove Motive is indeed working on patching up the few faults within the game.

Star Wars: Squadrons – Update 1.1 Patch Notes

Listed below are the full Update 1.1 patch notes. Changes of note are the fixes to rank placement (though pilots who’ve already cleared their placement matches are SOL), a possible fix for the HOTAS deadzone issue (one of my personal sticking points with the game at launch), and a fix for V-Sync disabling itself while visiting the main menu (which will make the 60hz work-around for the refresh-rate bug more reliable). A current list of known issues can be found here.

Fleet Battles Ranks

Fixed an issue where players could not be correctly placed in a rank after initial placement matches Players who have not started their placement matches will be able to place normally Players who have started their placement matches will have their remaining matches use the corrected system There will be no rank resets at this time



Controls

Added options in the menu called “Controller Global Deadzone” and “Flight Stick Global Deadzone” which will allow you to modify the deadzone individually for standard controllers and Flight Sticks

Adjusted the default input curves for Flight Sticks, which should make controls feel more responsive

VR

Adjusted some of the visual effects in VR mode, specifically addressing the brightness and bloom when dropping bombs from your Starfighter

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Fleet Battles Tutorial could become incompletable if the player’s starfighter was destroyed at certain points during the exercise

Fixed an issue where V-Sync would sometimes become disabled upon returning to the main menu

Fixed a bug where the Imperial squadron was not visible in some instances during the opening cinematic for Dogfight mode

Fixed an issue that was causing the 3000 series Nvidia GPUs to default to low quality graphics settings

We’ve removed a couple of instances where development text was appearing in the game

Fixed an issue ensuring VOIP (voice chat) toggles work as intended

Fixed an issue on PC where single-player medals could be removed after playing other game modes. (NOTE: We are aware of this issue on console as well and a fix for that will be coming soon)

Stability