Star Wars Squadrons released in early October from EA’s Motive Studios and received pretty solid acclaim as the first game of its type related to Star Wars in awhile. Since release, they have released a number of patches for the game, with the latest being one of the biggest thus far with the release of update 4.0. Not only do we get some bug fixes, but also some new content mixed in as well.

Star Wars Squadrons Update 4.0 Patch Notes

This latest patch for Star Wars Squadrons is a free content update that adds the B-Wing and Tie Defender into the mix for the respective sides in the game, as well as a new battlefield known as Fostar Haven. That is far from all though, with the full patch notes being available below and on the Star Wars Squadrons website.

General

Added Custom Games and a server browser, available in the Multiplayer & Training menu

Adjusted Skill Rating requirements for each tier via server-side change last week (see below for full details)

Updated Skill Rating gain/loss ratios to better reflect each player’s performance in a match via server-side change last week

Ongoing server-side matchmaking improvements

Fixed an issue where the game could crash if the player didn’t skip through the outro screens of a match

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when loading into Fostar Haven

Fixed an issue where having Lighting quality set to Low could create intense flashes of light on Fostar Haven

Fixed an issue where AI in multiplayer could on occasion deal no hull damage to players with their primary weapons

Fixed or improved instances of poor collision detection on Fostar Haven, Galitan, Esseles, Nadiri Dockyards, Zavian Abyss, and Sissubo

Fixed issue where the interior of the TIE interceptor could disappear after respawning

Fixed issue where Star Destroyer engine VFX could flicker

Fixed an issue where PlayStation 5 visuals appeared blurry.

Division Tier Operation 1 Operation 2 Maverick I 1 – 299 1 – 149 Maverick II 300 – 599 150 – 299 Maverick III 600 – 899 300 – 449 Hotshot I 900 – 1199 450 – 649 Hotshot II 1200 – 1499 650 – 849 Hotshot III 1500 – 1799 850 – 1049 Hero I 1800 – 1999 1050 – 1249 Hero II 2000 – 2199 1250 – 1449 Hero III 2200 – 2399 1450 – 1649 Hero IV 2400 – 2599 1650 – 1849 Hero V 2600 – 2799 1850 – 2049 Valiant I 2800 – 2899 2050 – 2249 Valiant II 2900 – 2999 2250 – 2449 Valiant III 3000 – 3099 2450 – 2649 Valiant IV 3100 – 3199 2650 – 2849 Valiant V 3200 – 3299 2850 – 3049 Legend I 3300 – 3399 3050 – 3299 Legend II 3400 – 3499 3300 – 3549 Legend III 3500 – 3599 3550 – 3799 Legend IV 3600 – 3699 3800 – 4049 Legend V 3700 – 3799 4050 – 4299 Galactic Ace 3800+ 4300+

Career

Fixed an issue where at times players could not see their own stats on the Career page

Controls

Added support for TrackIR on PC

Improved how the game detects and handles device inputs under the same device name

Fixed an issue where the game would not detect all input devices if multiple were plugged in

Fixed issue where PC users with more than 5 input devices were unable to adjust device order in some cases

Added controller rumble for ion cannon, assault shield, and beam cannon

Fixed an issue where the mini-stick input on the Hori HOTAS for Xbox One did not work properly

Added the option to toggle game controllers between dynamic (default) and static throttle. This option can be used to correct the behavior of the throttle on certain input devices, such as the Hori HOTAS for PS4.

Cosmetic Customization

Added new cosmetics that will be rolled out over time through in-game events and Operations

Improved lighting for dashboard figures where needed

Fixed issue where an Astromech-shaped hole could appear in the decorative UI elements around the “Powerful Ally” X-wing skin

Fleet Battles

Fixed an issue where on occasion no indicator would display after a capital ship was destroyed

Reduced the max time waiting in the briefing room from 120 seconds to 90 seconds

Fixed an issue where Titan One could have a hologram effect on their legs in the briefing room

Practice

Fixed an issue where there was no UI indicator on some spawned New Republic squadrons

Social

Friends will now display in alphabetical order for easier use

Improved the loading time of the friends list for players with many friends

Spectator

Fixed an issue where all the players could appear as the same one in the intro cinematic

Starfighters & Components

Added the B-wing to the New Republic fleet Heavy Gunship playstyle, back-line fighter Low maneuverability, relies on boosting/drifting to move and turn efficiently High durability and primary damage output, explosive capital ship damage and built-in ion cannons Relies on Support/allies to reach capital ships and survive while dealing damage Ideal for staying back behind Fighters/Interceptors and laying down heavy fire on enemy ships Unique component: Ion Beam Deals massive ion damage to capital ship shields and subsystems Unique component: Gyro/Aux Control Module Allows gyroscopic cockpit roll while holding the auxiliary button, rotating the entire ship around your cockpit. Wing angle determines bomb release angle. Missile evasion is also increased while gyroscopic roll is in motion. Also increases ammo count for auxiliaries that use ammo; otherwise, improves auxiliary cooldown rate.

Added the TIE defender to the Imperial Navy Highly adaptable anti-starfighter specialist, front- and mid-line fighter High survivability with strong shields but very susceptible to ion weaponry Requires frequent, skillful power management and use of boost/drift for ideal performance; poor power management can be detrimental Unique component: Advanced Power System Gives instant, significant overcharge to the system with max power. If no system has max power, gives weaker overcharge across all systems.

Deployable turrets (both standard and rocket) now display their DPS.

Fixed an issue where a rocket could have no effect on impact

We’ve updated the Deployable Turret’s description to be clearer on how it functions in-game

Fixed an issue where there could be no reloading sound effect for components

Tactical Shield and Emergency Shield are now displayed on the targeting computer around the starfighter in New Republic ships (already present for Imperial starfighters) instead of on the status indicator to allow for side by side comparison between the temporary shield and regular shields when cycling allies or enemies

Reduced A-wing shield regeneration rate by approximately 1/3

The Rotary Cannon no longer consumes laser power during its windup

Fixed an issue where a starfighter’s movement could become jerky while firing the Rotary Cannon

Reduced Ion Missile travel speed from 400m/s to 240m/s to fall in line with other missiles

Fixed an issue where players could exploit power converter penalties and reset them when setting power management to Balanced

Players now take +50% damage if they are hit while charging the Plasburst Cannon to enforce its role as a “chase” weapon rather than a “jousting” weapon

Improved VFX clarity when the Plasburst Cannon is fully charged

Fixed issue where beam VFX could disappear if the player repeatedly tapped the button

Fixed an issue where the starfighter disabled effects would not show up correctly in the U-wing

Fixed an issue where starfighters could hit a negative turning rate

Increased Piercing Torpedo inner blast radius from 2 to 14 to allow it to deal more consistent damage.

Story

Fixed an issue where the game could load infinitely as Mission 1 ended

Fixed an issue where some players couldn’t progress past the objective to “Follow Gunny” in Mission 1

Fixed an issue where the drifting tutorial couldn’t be completed with arrow keys on PC in Mission 3.

UI

Individual sub-tiers in the rank ladder now display their SR requirements

Fixed an issue where the defeated player’s username would display very small in the kill cam

Fixed an issue where text would inconsistently display as outlined when it shouldn’t

Fixed an issue where the prompt to leave the briefing room could continue into the intro cinematic and game

“Recenter HMD” VR input is now appropriately displayed on the PC controls screen

Added a few new loading screen tips related to the new content.

VR

Fixed an issue where ships could pop into view midway through the hangar enter/exit cinematics while playing in VR

Fixed an issue where doubled images could occur when tracking points in PSVR while rotating the in-game camera.

VS AI

Fixed an issue where the player could load into Esseles instead of Fostar Haven when playing against AI.

