Update 6.3 has arrived for Star Wars: The Old Republic, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update to Star Wars: The Old Republic includes content for ‘The Dark Descent’. The update also sets up a Double XP period for the game starting on May 4th and lasting until May 18th.

Ranked PvP is also up to Season 14. Many of the top players in PvP will get some sweet rewards if they are good enough to do so.

Anyway, you can check out the full patch notes posted down below.

Star Wars: The Old Republic Update 6.3 Patch Notes