Update 1.5.6 has arrived for Stardew Valley, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Stardew Valley update managed to fix several in-game issues that were bothering players for a while now. Most of these fixes are what players would call quality of life changes. No major issues were solved, but that does not mean the patch is useless. Here’s everything new with Stardew Valley update 1.5.6.

Stardew Valley Update 1.5.6 Patch Notes

On multi-monitor setups, the game now remembers and restores on the last used monitor.

Potential fix for a random crash that could occur at the end of the night.

Fixed a bug that prevented the various farm types’ wallpapers and floorings from applying when starting a new game.

Fixed a bug where pressing ESC to dismiss the level up screen would dismiss the menu without applying the level up, causing it to reappear every night.

Hoed dirt no longer decays under forage items on the farm. This ensures that dirt under freshly grown seasonal forage seeds can no longer disappear randomly.

Grass placed indoors no longer dies when seasons changes to Winter.

Fixed being unable to harvest Tea Saplings placed on Garden Pots on Ginger Island.

Fixed an issue where the Z key would be unbindable after resetting controls to the default.

Fixed map screenshots not functioning on Linux.

Updated Steamworks.NET to 20.0.0.

Fixed a crash when starting the game in Compatibility mode on macOS.

Fixed being unable to move the game window from one desktop to another in certain monitor configurations.

Fixed an issue that prevented selecting a profession using a gamepad. You should be able to re-select any missed professions the next day.

Fixed garden pots automatically harvesting when moused over.

Fixed Emily’s patio decorations being one tile above where they should be.

Many issues regarding the game’s UI and graphics settings are going to disappear after this update. Players with multiple monitor set-ups are going to have an easier time from now on. The game now will remember the last used monitor and play the game from that screen. Besides this fix, many problems regarding in-game items and unexpected crashes were fixed, so players should not have to worry about them anymore.

Stardew Valley is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Stardew Valley Twitter page.