Starfield Xenosociology Leveling Guide | How to Pacify Alien Creatures

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While you might not encounter intelligent alien life forms, there is a plethora of alien creatures that may or may not attempt to stomp you and kill you. However, you can still interact with wildlife, and that can certainly save your life. Here is how to level up your Xenosociology skill and how to pacify alien creatures in Starfield.

Starfield Xenosociology Leveling Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Xenosociology is a Master-tier skill in the Social Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that you will have to spend a total of 12 skill points in the Social Skill Tree before being able to unlock it. Both unique unlocks and rank-ups count towards this tally. This skill will allow you to interact with alien creatures across the galaxy, enabling you to interact with them and instruct them to stop fighting, flee, attack their allies, and even follow your commands. Just as you might expect, to unlock these ranks, you will have to pacify, flee, or use frenzy with a specific number of creatures,

Xenosociology Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 12 Skill Points in the Social Skill Tree. You can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a limited time. 2 Successfully use Pacify on 15 different aliens. You can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time. 3 Successfully use Flee on 15 different aliens. You can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time. 4 Successfully use Frenzy on 15 different aliens. You can force a target creature up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.

Related: Starfield Botany Leveling Guide | Best Places to Harvest Organic Resources From Plants Fast

How to Pacify Alien Creatures

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To pacify alien creatures – and to make them flee, apply frenzy, or command them – you will have to make use of your scanner. Once you do, as long as Xenosociology is unlocked, you will be able to interact with the creatures by selecting the Xeno Social option. You will then open up a menu in which you can select the desirable Xeno Social interaction you wish to make. Be sure to visit planets with fauna so that you can use the Xenosociology skill and rank some Wellness or Pain Tolerance so that you can survive potentially dangerous encounters.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023