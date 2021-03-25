Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Get Married

As in many other similar games, in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town you can romance and eventually get married with other characters from Olive Town. Like in real life, this process needs some effort, patience, a lot of gifts and the result will be a pleasant life with your other half, ending with the birth of your child. Yes, you can have a child in this title, continuing your legacy of a master farmer. Let’s find out how you can do all of this, in detail.

How to get married in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

First things first, you need to know who out of all the characters you can meet in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, is actually able to romance with you and eventually get married to. Don’t forget that almost all of the residents can be given gifts, but only a handful can actually be involved in a romantic relationship with the protagonist.

Bridgette

Reina

Rin

Blaire

Laura

Damon

Emilio

Iori

Ralph

Jack

Exactly 10 NPCs can get married with you, and your gender doesn’t even matter. Therefore, your options are quite a lot. Ending up married with someone though, has quite a few steps before tying the knot. They are the following:

Raise Friendship level Gifting Give the Confession Pendant Give the Blue Feather

Let’s explain all of them one by one. First, you need to raise your friendship level with the desired character, whoever that may be. If you open the “Resident information” tab by pressing X, you will be able to see your current progress with them, in the form of hearts.

Next, in order to actually start raising that friendship, you need to constantly give that character some gifts. Gifts come in any shape or form, so don’t be afraid to give them whatever you want. That said, each character does have a preferred gift you need to find, although buying them jewelry is something equally efficient. It may take some more time until you reach the level needed, but not by a huge amount.

After reaching friendship level 6 with that character you are trying to romance and get married to in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town, you need to offer them a Confession Pendant to admit your love to them. The specific item can be bought for 10,000 Gold from the General Store. As with any other gift, when you have it in your inventory simply give it to that specific NPC. A cutscene will be triggered and you will officially be in love with that person.

Lastly, we reach the part where you need to propose to them. This is done by reaching friendship level 10, and then giving them a Blue Feather. Similarly to the Confession Pendant, you just need to buy the item for 20,000 Gold from the store. Additionally, please note that you need to have an upgraded house to propose to someone, otherwise you won’t be able to give the Blue Feather to them. Which is expected, since you can’t start a family in a tent.

And there you have it, you are now married to the character you wished. They will move to your farm, obviously, and eventually you will end up having a little baby around. Good luck finding your soulmate!

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.

- This article was updated on:March 25th, 2021