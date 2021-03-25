Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Get Mirage Lumber

Mirage Lumber in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is needed to build some of the best structures in the game, while also for repairing the final building you unlock, the Old Hydroculture Plant. It’s a tough resource to grind for, expectedly though as its some of the end-game items you can gather. Below you will find the way to get Mirage Lumber and Logs.

How to get Mirage Lumber in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town

The Old Hydroculture Plant is located in the third and final section of your farm, which you unlock quite later into the game. That specific building is completely wrecked, and you will need to repair it by using 50 pieces of Mirage Lumber, 50 Orichalcum Ingots and some other minor items. Therefore, Mirage Lumber is quite important to farm for.

The trees that drop the items needed to make this rare ingredient, can be found in the area where this Hydroculture Plant is located. To be more specific, the trees on the right side of this building are the ones that drop Mirage Logs, which can then be turned into Mirage Lumber. Since there are only a few though, you will need to wait for a few in-game days until new ones grow back, to continue your grind.

After you get the amount of Mirage Logs you want, as always, you need to come back to your Lumber Maker and place them in to craft some Mirage Lumber. Three Mirage Logs are needed for a single Mirage Lumber, and 10 in-game hours for the process to complete.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town has a ton of items and materials you can find, but you know you are reaching end-game when you start your quest to get some Mirage Lumber. Your farm is almost at its fullest, therefore keep the grind going and gather resources you need to become a master farmer.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.