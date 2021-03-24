Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Get Town Medals

Like with many other farm games, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town keeps the tradition going of not explaining in detail everything you can find in this new title, and such is the case with Town Medals. The in-game description simply gives you an idea of what they are, but skips some vital details as to what is their actual best usage and how to to get them. We will see everything needed about Town Medals, right below.

How to get Town Medals in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town and what they are used for

Town Medals act as rewards for in-game achievements/ titles, similarly to many other games on the Nintendo Switch. For each title you get, you receive a respective amount of Town Medals, and in order to get a title you basically need to complete an achievement-like task. Fishing ‘X’ amount of times or finding ‘X’ amount of items are some examples.

After receiving any title, you need to go to the Olive Town Hall, located near the top of the town, traverse to the back of the room and find a green mailbox. Interact with it and choose ‘Claim Title Rewards’. Doing so, you will get all of the Town Medals that equal to the work you’ve done until now, mirroring your titles. Not all rewards are Town Medals, so don’t be surprised if you don’t receive as many as you thought you would.

What are Town Medals used for

There are different versions of Town Medals, ranging from Bronze to Gold. While their rarity and value differs, they all have the same usage. They are to be sold, or stored. They don’t seem to be used for anything else in the game, except if there is something way later on that we still haven’t found yet, so there isn’t any real reason to store them. As such, the real purpose of Town Medals is to sell them for quite a good amount of money. Their value is as follows:

Bronze Town Medal – 100

Silver Town Medal – 500

Gold Town Medal – 1,000

You can sell them the same way you sell the rest of your products, through the produce box near your house. Put them inside and expect a good sum of money coming to you when they are sold. The amount you get for early on in the game helps significantly, so don’t hesitate to throw some of them, if not all, in the box.

And this concludes our guide as to how you can get Town Medals and what you can do with them, until further notice.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.