Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Increase Inventory Size

There is a plethora of items you can find and collect in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, hence why it is mandatory to increase your inventory size to make your daily chores more enjoyable. You start out with a miniscule amount of slots in your inventory, or bag if you prefer, and with hundreds of items, including tools that you need to fit in it, you will soon start looking out how you can increase its size. Let’s take a look at exactly how you can do that.

How to increase inventory size in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

If you visit Olive Town in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, and head to the left side of the town, you will be able to find the Workers Tool Shop. Get inside and speak to the NPC that owns the shop. If you do, you will see a couple of options you can choose, one of them being the “Upgrade Bag”.

If you pick that one, Clemens will offer to upgrade your inventory size for 3,000 Gold. Accept his offer and your bag/inventory will instantly get an additional row. You can do this one more time, for 15,000 Gold this time. While the amount you need to pay is quite hefty, especially for early in the game, it is more than worth it.

Increasing your inventory size is as important as your Stamina bar, since both are needed to spend more time developing your farm fast. There is nothing more annoying than constantly micro managing your bag, especially with so many items found in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. I’d suggest making a priority to increase your inventory, since it will significantly help your game experience.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.