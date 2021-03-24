Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Increase Max Stamina

In Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town there isn’t a single resource more valuable than your stamina, which is correctly represented as a gauge with hearts, slowly being exhausted as you are doing tasks within a day. You start out with a certain number of hearts in your stamina bar, but as you progress through the game, you increase the max capacity of this resource, resulting to more time spent in developing your home. Let’s see below how you can actually do this.

How to Increase Max Stamina in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town

Stamina is used for pretty much every activity you do in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town. Cutting down trees, mining, fishing, everything consumes stamina, hence why it should be your number one priority to increase its max limit. Running out of this resource is a no-go, since you will end up passing out, waking up the next day with a lot of time wasted.

In order to be able to do as much as possible within a day, you need to increase your max stamina. To do so, you need to go to the Shrine at the very top of Olive Town, after you’ve revealed who the Lady Spirit really is (no spoilers here). This instance may take place in different time frames to a person’s playthrough, so it is not exactly clear when it occurs. When it does though, you have nothing to worry about as you will not miss it. The Lady Spirit itself will let you know about it, and she will mention that you can now receive blessing from the Shrine.

To increase your stamina after having all of the above prerequisites ready, approach the shrine (tree) and interact with it. A menu will appear, showing that you can now spend Sprite Points to unlock various blessings. Out of the couple you have unlocked, the “Increase Max Stamina” will be one, at the cost of 20 Sprite Points for the first time. Purchase it and you will instantly see your max stamina increased.

Any blessing you get from the Shrine, can be further enhanced as you keep playing the game, at additional cost. Each stamina upgrade adds one heart, so make sure to keep purchasing as many as possible. Don’t neglect your max stamina, as it is mandatory to continue your adventures in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town as efficiently as possible.

Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.