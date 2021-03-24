Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Restore Stamina

With stamina being the most valuable resource in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town, it is important to know how you can restore it as the day goes on, to increase the amount of activities you can take part in. Stamina management is the key to progressing faster in the game, and restoring it either partially or fully, is a very big part of such an instance. We will take a look as to how you can restore stamina, further below to this guide.

How to restore stamina in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town

The easiest and most effortless way to restore most of your stamina, would be to go to sleep in your farm. That said, this is not something suggested nor advised here, as we are looking for ways to increase it without the day ending, to spend as much time as possible with developing your home.

Therefore, this brings us to another two methods of restoring stamina, without sleeping. The most notable of the two is eating food, in any way and form. You can either cook it yourself, or visit the Hotel Restaurant or Bistro in Town, to order some. As you would have guessed, the more you eat, the more stamina you will restore. Just make sure you have the money for it.

The next and last way of restoring stamina, is by taking baths. Pretty much like in real life. You can start taking baths when you’ve bought the wooden lodge, which is a home upgrade you get later on in Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town. Taking a bath wastes 30 minutes of in-game time, but restores a good chunk of stamina back to keep doing your daily chores or explore the world and Town.

And with that, we covered every way you can recover stamina, especially early in the game. If more methods are found later on, this article will be updated accordingly. Much like in other games of similar playstyles, it is very possible to spend hundreds of hours and still not having unlocked everything the game has to offer.

Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.