Update 1.05 has arrived for Streets of Rage 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Streets of Rage 4 has been out for quite a while, but the community is still playing the game frequently, with hundreds of players grinding for better scores on the leader-board. As such, it is expected for everyone to be annoyed when the specific feature, has a game-crashing issue. It was reported by many that when accessing the leader-boards, the game was either misbehaving or simply crashing. Therefore, Dotemu and SeavenStudio took the chance to look into this, and provided the new update 1.05, where this issue is patched.

Streets of Rage 4 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

As Lizardcube #SOR4 stated in their official Twitter page, a small patch is going live for Streets of Rage 4 on PS4, fixing this leader-board related issue. To be precise:

“Attn: PS5 players: a small patch is going live for Streets of Rage 4 (PS4 version) as some players reported leader-board related crashes when playing on a Playstation 5. Issue should be fixed now – thank you for your reports! and @SeavenStudio @dotemu for the fix and QA Folded hands”

There is still some Xbox related issues, based on players’ feedback, that the team is already looking at and confirmed they will inform anyone if there is indeed something wrong going on. Until then, for anyone on PS4 and PS5, the game-issue if finally fixed so go ahead and climb that ladder.

Streets of Rage 4 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

- This article was updated on:March 22nd, 2021