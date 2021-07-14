Game Guides

Streets of Rage 4 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Prepare for Mr.X Nightmare DLC

July 14th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

streets-of-rage-4-mr-x

Update 1.06 has arrived for Streets of Rage 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With one day remaining until we are able to jump into the crazy world of Mr.X Nightmare DLC for Streets of Rage 4, Dotemu and Lizardcube released a new update for which we don’t have yet an official announcement, in regards to its contents. Needless to say, it is tied with the new content that’s going to be added within the game, alongside various improvements, tweaks and fixes.

Streets of Rage 4 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

As the official patch notes haven’t been revealed yet, it is still a given that the devs are preparing for that big launch of their new expansion. It is most likely we are going to see a great amount of changes, which we will include in this article as soon as we have more info, and until then we at least do have visuals on what’s going to be added into the game.

Paid content:

  • New characters: Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder and Shiva
  • New mode: Survival mode
  • New character moves and stage weapons
  • New music: New tracks by Tee Lopes

Free content:

  • New difficulty level: Mania+
  • New training mode and tutorial
  • New color palettes for each character
  • Balance changes and tweaks

Even if you don’t plan on buying the new DLC, as you see, there is content for everyone here and considering the price tag for the whole package of the new, extra content, it is more than worth it.

Streets of Rage 4 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

 

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (July 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds July 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (July 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy