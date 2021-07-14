Update 1.06 has arrived for Streets of Rage 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With one day remaining until we are able to jump into the crazy world of Mr.X Nightmare DLC for Streets of Rage 4, Dotemu and Lizardcube released a new update for which we don’t have yet an official announcement, in regards to its contents. Needless to say, it is tied with the new content that’s going to be added within the game, alongside various improvements, tweaks and fixes.

Streets of Rage 4 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

As the official patch notes haven’t been revealed yet, it is still a given that the devs are preparing for that big launch of their new expansion. It is most likely we are going to see a great amount of changes, which we will include in this article as soon as we have more info, and until then we at least do have visuals on what’s going to be added into the game.

Paid content:

New characters: Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder and Shiva

New mode: Survival mode

New character moves and stage weapons

New music: New tracks by Tee Lopes

Free content:

New difficulty level: Mania+

New training mode and tutorial

New color palettes for each character

Balance changes and tweaks

Even if you don’t plan on buying the new DLC, as you see, there is content for everyone here and considering the price tag for the whole package of the new, extra content, it is more than worth it.

Streets of Rage 4 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.