Update version 1.1.0 has arrived for Super Mario Party, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario Party came out in October 2018, although some of the mini games weren’t available for you to play online.

Well today’s update makes sure that some of the major mini games are online enabled. This is a free update that should be rolling out to all owners of the game today.

You can read the patch notes for this update posted down below.

Super Mario Party Update Ver. 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Feature Added

You can now play the following modes over the internet: Mario Party Partner Party Free Play (Minigames)



You can also see the following instructions to tell you how to play online.

Playing over the internet

To play over the internet, select either Mario Party, Partner Party, or Minigames, then select Online Play.

There are two ways to play over the internet: Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, and Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords.

The combinations through which you can play over the internet are as follows: Up to 1 player per system (you can play with between 2 and 4 players) Up to 2 players per system (you can play with between 3 and 4 players) If two players are each playing on their own systems, they cannot play with two players using a third system.

Playing over the internet supports the Invite Friend feature. If you select Invite Friend on the screen at which you’re waiting for rivals, your selected Friends can join from the Online Play Invites on their user-page icon in the top left of the HOME Menu. Online Mariothon does not support the Invite Friend feature.

When playing over the internet, all 20 characters and all maps are available, regardless of your current in-game progress.

When playing over the internet, 70 of the total 80 minigames are available to play.

The following 10 minigames are not available when playing over the internet. Strike It Rich Time to Shine Take a Stab All-Star Swingers Rhythm and Bruise Pep Rally Wiped Out Fiddler on the Hoof Clearing the Table Baton and On

Play data won’t be saved when playing over the internet.

You can visit the Nintendo Support website for more details about this update. Super Mario Party is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform.