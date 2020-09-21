Super Mario Sunshine – How to Get Yoshi

Remember the end of Super Mario 64? No, not when you beat Bowser, I’m talking about the very end of the game when Yoshi shows up. Oh you didn’t get all 120 Stars so you could visit Yoshi atop Peach’s Castle? That’s OK (neither did I), the next game in the series makes the quest to get Yoshi much simpler. In fact, you can actually ride him like you always thought you’d be able to in 3D. But you’ve gotta unlock him the old fashioned way, by playing through the game. Here’s how to get Yoshi in Super Mario Sunshine as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

How to Get Yoshi in Super Mario Sunshine

With Sunshine being Yoshi’s first appearance in a fully 3D Mario title, his inclusion was a big deal back in 2002 and is still kinda a big deal today. He’s just such a rare sight in 3D Mario titles and has sort of felt left out in recent entries. But he plays a big part in Sunshine, and thankfully getting him isn’t too much of a chore. All it takes is completing some of the initial levels and then dealing with a Shadow Mario appearance.

Once you unlock Pinna Park just be sure to focus on the Stars featured here. Completing the fourth Star mission which has you defeating a bunch of Koopa Troopas scattered around the park will complete the first criteria. Once you head back to Delfino Plaza you’ll see a custcene of Shadow Mario with a Yoshi Egg. Chase him around, squirting him with water from FLUDD all you can and he’ll fall, leaving the egg behind.

So now you have a Yoshi egg, but how do you get Yoshi? Above the egg will be a picture of a specific fruit that the Yoshi inside would like to eat. Go to the eastern side of the island, near the beach and you’ll see fruit vendors with all the varieties you could need. Grab the one Yoshi wants and bring it back and he’ll hatch right away. Now you can ride him all over Isle Delfino, and more levels will have him available in the future. Just don’t let him touch the water or he disappears, as is tradition.

So that’s how to get Yoshi in Super Mario Sunshine as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.