Update 1.41 has arrived for SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today’s patch for SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris is a small one that is being used to fix a few bugs and issues with the game. The update version number is 1.41 and it’s released a few weeks after patch 1.40 dropped. Unlike with patch 1.40, the new update does not contain any new content.

You can read the full patch notes for today’s update posted down below.

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Update 1.41 Patch Notes

Fixed “The Bruised King” raid quest being unavailable when the “Knight Reborn” or “Reaper Reborn” raid quests are retry-able.

Fixed issues where Alice was not able to return to the party after leaving, with multiplayer mode also being unavailable.

Fixed other minor bugs and issues

You can also see patch notes for update 1.40 if you have not downloaded it already.

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Update 1.40 Patch Notes

New Additional Content

Added free additional story update part #3 “Ancient Apostles: The Bruised King”

*This quest can be accepted after completing “Ancient Apostles: The Reaper of the Woods”

*If the “Ancient Apostles: The Knight of Contradictions” does not start even if the “Ancient Apostles: The Reaper of the Woods” is complete, please try below. If Cardinal is set as one of the party members, please remove her from the party. If the player is in a dungeon, a village or a town, such as the Southern Corridor and Rulid Village, please exit from the dungeon, village, or town

Added "Memory Arena"

*This mode is only playable as Kirito

*Player must first complete “Ancient Apostles: The Bruised King” to unlock the Memory Arena

*The Memory Arena is held every Friday through Sunday

*Internet connection is required to play the Memory Arena

*The “Memory Coins” which can be obtained by completing each quest in the Memory Arena can be exchanged for items in the “Arena Shop” that will be implemented in the future.

Battle

Increased the level cap of playable characters from 80 to 90

*The level cap will be upgradable after updating the game to Ver1.40

*The limit of the SYSTEM CONTROL AUTHORITY will stay at 50

Max level of enemies has been increased from 300 to 500

Increased the level of weapons from 15 to 20

*In order to level up, the player must complete Mutated Beast Quest to obtain the required resources

Increased normal attacks and sword skill speed

Shortened the end lag for overall battle skills

Increased the range of buffs given to the surrounding area when activating the sword skills for the One-Handed Sword listed below: Mjolnir Hammer, Heart Strike, Affinity Rain, and Variable Blow

The attack range of the Whip sword skills are now visible

*This does not include normal attacks

System

The quest icon can now be selected from the map menu to set as quest markers

Adjusted the location of the icon to make it easier to select North Centoria on the world map

The detailed map of North Centoria can now be opened with one button from the map menu

Added “Open Detailed Map” in the Sub Menu

Adjusted the sort types for the item sorting option

Adjusted the cursor to hover over the strengthened armor when the armor is strengthened

Adjusted to make it easier to gain fishing proficiency

The stamina gauge for swimming now decreases slower

Players can now skip event scenes for raid dungeons that have already been completed

An icon will appear when approaching an enemy that is to be defeated

Reduced the number of points lost when removing an unlearned anima/persona from an NPC

Others

Fixed other minor bugs and issues

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.