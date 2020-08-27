Tell Me Why eschews the more streamlined and accessible graphic adventure style of other studios, which have laregly removed puzzles entirely from the games. Instead there’s lots of fun puzzles to try to crack. However, the first time you find yourself scratching your head wondering what to do and how to proceed might not be for a puzzle at all. In the early moments of Chapter 1 you find yourself on a ferry boat. After exhausting all the activities available to you you might wonder how to actually move on. Here’s how to get off the ferry boat in Tell Me Why: Chapter 1.

How to Get Off the Ferry Boat

The answer lies with the truck you used to actually get on, though you might have blinked and missed that part. As you explore the ferry boat you can look at and explore the horizon, speak with Alyson, check out some other items nearby, and talk to the ferry boat captain. If you want to get everything out of the game you should hit all of these things before moving on, but once you’re ready all you need to do is head back to the truck that Alyson and Tyler got out of to start the section.

The passenger door should feature an interact node, so walk up to it and hit A to enter the truck. That will start the next cutscene and take you off the ferry boat and toward the rest of the story. It’s a simple answer, but if you’re new to these types of games, or just got unlucky and didn’t see the prompt, it can become quite frustrating. Walking around the outside of the boat won’t yield any results, so you might just get mad and quit right here. Hopefully knowing how to get off the ferry boat in Tell Me Why: Chapter 1 prevents this as the game is a real treat.