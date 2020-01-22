Once the tutorial is over the world of Temtem becomes a much more dangerous place. Battles sometimes lie around every corner. And the damage you sustain in them doesn’t just go away on its own. You’ve got to heal your Temtem after battles, but the game doesn’t break down this whole concept. So to help out, here’s how to heal in Temtem.

How to Heal

When you ask yourself how to heal in Temtem, The Temporium is what you’re looking for. This shop appear throughout the cities in the game, both in large and small form factors. This is your one-stop shop in the game, and it’s where you can heal up and stock up on healing items. To heal your current team just use the HealTem Station. This will restore them to full health no matter their current state. But what if they’re already damaged or worse, knocked out?

Head over to the shopkeeper in this same building and you’ll find a suite of healing items. Revives, for when your Temtem are knocked out completely, cost 500 credits. Balm which heals 25 HP costs 80 credits, and Balm+ which heals 70 HP will cost you 325 credits. You’ll always want to have a few of these on hand, in case you get into a bad situation out in the open world.

Once in your stock, these can be used by pulling up your bag menu and selecting them to use. Your team will appear and you can choose who to use it on. Revives only work outside of combat though, so try not to let your Temtem get knocked out too often. You’ll have to finish the fight without them if you fail, then revive them later either with the item or at a Temporium location. And that’s how to heal in Temtem, good luck out there.

- This article was updated on:January 21st, 2020