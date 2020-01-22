Temtem Type Chart – What beats what?

Like the games that inspired it, the core gameplay of Temtem comes down to classic rock, paper, scissors style battles. While individual Temtem, or their moves might make for a better battler, under the hood of that fight there’s tons of math to figure our who’s going to win. And a big part of that math is the type effectiveness of the fighters. So you’ll want to have this type chart memorized at some point in the future. But for now, just keep checking here. This is the Temtem damage and type chart as of January 2020.

In the charts below you can browse by the specific type you’re wanting to check the type chart for. So, for example if you are using a Digital type Temtem just scroll down to see that it will do twice as much damage to Digital, Melee, and Mental type Temtem. No types are resistant to it, so it will do at least normal damage against all foes. As for the opponent, if it is Toxic type you will only take half damage from those attacks. But if he’s Digital, Electric, or Water you will take double.

Temtem Type Chart

Crystal Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Electric, Mental Earth, Fire Electric, Mental, Toxic Earth, Fire, Melee

Digital Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Digital, Melee, Mental N/A Toxic Digital, Electric, Water

Earth Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Crystal, Electric, Fire Nature, Water, Wind Electric, Fire, Crystal, Toxic Melee, Nature, Water, Wind

Electric Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Digital, Mental, Water, Wind Crystal, Earth, Electric Electric, Wind Crystal, Earth

Fire Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Crystal, Nature Earth, Fire, Water Crystal, Fire, Nature Earth, Water

Melee Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Crystal, Earth Melee, Mental Melee Digital, Mental

Mental Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Melee, Neutral Crystal Melee, Neutral Crystal, Digital, Electric

Nature Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Earth, Water Fire, Nature, Toxic Earth, Electric, Nature, Water Fire, Toxic

Neutral Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From N/A Mental N/A Mental

Toxic Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Nature, Water Crystal, Digital, Earth, Toxic Water, Nature, Toxic Wind

Water Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Digital, Earth, Fire Nature, Toxic, Water Earth, Fire, Water Electric, Nature, Toxic

Wind Type

2x Damage To 1/2 Damage To 1/2 Damage From 2x Damage From Earth, Toxic Electric, Wind Earth, Wind Electric

- This article was updated on:January 21st, 2020