Temtem Type Chart – What beats what?

Like the games that inspired it, the core gameplay of Temtem comes down to classic rock, paper, scissors style battles. While individual Temtem, or their moves might make for a better battler, under the hood of that fight there’s tons of math to figure our who’s going to win. And a big part of that math is the type effectiveness of the fighters. So you’ll want to have this type chart memorized at some point in the future. But for now, just keep checking here. This is the Temtem damage and type chart as of January 2020.
In the charts below you can browse by the specific type you’re wanting to check the type chart for. So, for example if you are using a Digital type Temtem just scroll down to see that it will do twice as much damage to Digital, Melee, and Mental type Temtem. No types are resistant to it, so it will do at least normal damage against all foes. As for the opponent, if it is Toxic type you will only take half damage from those attacks. But if he’s Digital, Electric, or Water you will take double.
Temtem Type Chart
Crystal Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Electric, Mental
|Earth, Fire
|Electric, Mental, Toxic
|Earth, Fire, Melee
Digital Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Digital, Melee, Mental
|N/A
|Toxic
|Digital, Electric, Water
Earth Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Crystal, Electric, Fire
|Nature, Water, Wind
|Electric, Fire, Crystal, Toxic
|Melee, Nature, Water, Wind
Electric Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Digital, Mental, Water, Wind
|Crystal, Earth, Electric
|Electric, Wind
|Crystal, Earth
Fire Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Crystal, Nature
|Earth, Fire, Water
|Crystal, Fire, Nature
|Earth, Water
Melee Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Crystal, Earth
|Melee, Mental
| Melee
| Digital, Mental
Mental Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Melee, Neutral
|Crystal
|Melee, Neutral
| Crystal, Digital, Electric
Nature Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Earth, Water
|Fire, Nature, Toxic
|Earth, Electric, Nature, Water
|Fire, Toxic
Neutral Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|N/A
| Mental
|N/A
| Mental
Toxic Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Nature, Water
|Crystal, Digital, Earth, Toxic
|Water, Nature, Toxic
|Wind
Water Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Digital, Earth, Fire
|Nature, Toxic, Water
|Earth, Fire, Water
|Electric, Nature, Toxic
Wind Type
|2x Damage To
|1/2 Damage To
|1/2 Damage From
|2x Damage From
|Earth, Toxic
|Electric, Wind
|Earth, Wind
|Electric
- This article was updated on:January 21st, 2020