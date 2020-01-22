Game Guides

Temtem Type Chart – What beats what?

This damage chart shows which type to use in combat.

January 21st, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

Temtem-Type-Chart-What-beats-what

Like the games that inspired it, the core gameplay of Temtem comes down to classic rock, paper, scissors style battles. While individual Temtem, or their moves might make for a better battler, under the hood of that fight there’s tons of math to figure our who’s going to win. And a big part of that math is the type effectiveness of the fighters. So you’ll want to have this type chart memorized at some point in the future. But for now, just keep checking here. This is the Temtem damage and type chart as of January 2020.

In the charts below you can browse by the specific type you’re wanting to check the type chart for. So, for example if you are using a Digital type Temtem just scroll down to see that it will do twice as much damage to Digital, Melee, and Mental type Temtem.  No types are resistant to it, so it will do at least normal damage against all foes. As for the opponent, if it is Toxic type you will only take half damage from those attacks. But if he’s Digital, Electric, or Water you will take double.

Temtem Type Chart

Crystal Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Electric, MentalEarth, FireElectric, Mental, ToxicEarth, Fire, Melee

Digital Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Digital, Melee, MentalN/AToxicDigital, Electric, Water

Earth Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Crystal, Electric, FireNature, Water, WindElectric, Fire, Crystal, ToxicMelee, Nature, Water, Wind

Electric Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Digital, Mental, Water, WindCrystal, Earth, ElectricElectric, WindCrystal, Earth

Fire Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Crystal, NatureEarth, Fire, WaterCrystal, Fire, NatureEarth, Water

Melee Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Crystal, EarthMelee, Mental Melee Digital, Mental

Mental Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Melee, NeutralCrystalMelee, Neutral Crystal, Digital, Electric

Nature Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Earth, WaterFire, Nature, ToxicEarth, Electric, Nature, WaterFire, Toxic

Neutral Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
N/A MentalN/A Mental

Toxic Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Nature, WaterCrystal, Digital, Earth, ToxicWater, Nature, ToxicWind

Water Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Digital, Earth, FireNature, Toxic, WaterEarth, Fire, WaterElectric, Nature, Toxic

Wind Type

2x Damage To1/2 Damage To1/2 Damage From2x Damage From
Earth, ToxicElectric, WindEarth, WindElectric

