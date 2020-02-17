Crema has added a piece of new content to Temtem for endgame tamers: the Saipark, a mini-zone for farming Luma, Egg Moves, and high SV Tems. The concept isn’t half bad, but you will need to start banking your Pansuns if you plan to grind within the Saipark.

The Saipark is located in Deniz and costs Pansuns to enter.

The Saipark is in Deniz (the first region you started the game in), and can be reached via the Prasine Coast, so long as you have the hook. Yep, that means you need to have beaten the main story before you can explore the new zone. This area was built with endgame players in mind, so if you are new or working through the story still don’t stress over adventuring here yet.

That said, it will cost Pansuns to enter the Saipark, and the price will change each week, as will the amount of Saicards you receive. That’s right: you can’t use regular Temcards here, only the zone-exclusive Saicards. You can buy more Saicards after entering, but they will come in bundles that increase in price with each purchase, so grinding in the Saipark will prove expensive to tamers looking to catch multiple Tems. Early reports from other tamers indicate they do not have a 100% capture success rate, so the Saipark can get expensive quickly.

Each week there will be two featured Tems in the zone (as seen in the Week 1 infographic above) who will either have an increased Luma spawn rate, a minimum amount of max SVs, or a chance at spawning with an Egg Move. The patch notes make it sound like the zone will only feature these two Tems, but tamers are already reporting other Tems in the area. Essentially, the two Tems listed for the week are the Tems with a bonus.

Also, that infographic is currently not in-game, so Crema has advised tamers to keep an eye on their social media channels for future weekly resets. I’ll update this article once the feature is available within the game.

That’s the Saipark in a nutshell. For more guides be sure to keep an eye on our guide landing page.