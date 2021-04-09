Update 1.08 has arrived for Tennis World Tour 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Big Ant Studios has noted that this is one of the biggest patches that it has ever released for the game thus far. The patch should now be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The patch is version number 1.08 on PS4 and the size is 3.927 GB. Bear in mind, the size of the patch will vary depending on which platform you own the game on.

This update also supports the new paid DLC pack and includes content such as new players and a whole lot more. You can read the full patch notes for Tennis World Tour 2 down below.

Tennis World Tour 2 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Doubles added to career mode.

15 new unique pro plater animation profiles styles have been added.

An integrated first time user experience has been added to ease the learning curve of the game.

An Esports mode has been added to the game.

Stability during online play has been improved.

General performance has been improved.

Player visuals have been updated and should feel a lot more realistic.

Stadium visuals and lighting have been improved.

Increased polygons on the crowd and now have material maps and normal maps (better texture) for a look up to a similar level as the players.

Additional skill cars have been added

Content for Champions Pack (Ace Edition/ Annual Pass / Champions pack DLC owners only)

The ATP Cup

6 additional players: Andy Murray, Donna Vekic, Marin Cilic, Justine Henin, Maria Sharapova and Diego Schwartzman.

4 additional stadiums in London and Melbourne.

Extra official outfits and equipment.

Tennis World Tour 2 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.