The 10 Best Street Fighter 6 Mods, Ranked (2024)

The Street Fighter 6 community is known for its ability to produce a wide array of high-quality mods, going from those focused on UI improvements, to character and stage-focused mods capable of bringing new outfits and unexpected crossovers to the game.

But which among them can be considered the best? Here are the 10 best Street Fighter 6 mods, ranked.

The 10 Best Street Fighter 6 Mods, Ranked

Before we start, it’s important to point out that you will need to have FluffyQuack’s Fluffy Mod Manager installed to make full use of some of the mods featured in our list. You can check out the 10 best mods for Street Fighter 6 below:

10. All Might Boku no Hero (Marisa)

Image: Ercuallo (Nexus Mods)

To start our list we have Ercuallo’s All Might Boku no Hero (Marisa) Mod. The mod allows players to go Plus Ultra by replacing Marisa with the World’s Number 1 Hero. Apart from its quality, the mod also helps in coping with the fact that although an amazingly popular franchise, My Hero Academia has yet to receive a single fighting game worth its name.

9. Goku Dragon Ball (Ryu)

Image: Ercuallo (Nexus Mods)

How could we call this a best SF6 mod list and not feature a single Dragon Ball one? Made for all who love the franchise, Ercuallo’s Goku Dragon Ball (Ryu) mod possesses the same quality as his All Might mod and allows players to replace Ryu with Goku. After releasing this mod, Ercuallo also released a few others that allow players to play as Vegeta, UI Goku, and Gohan, so don’t forget to also check them out.

8. Marisa She-Hulk Color

Image: Remy2FANG (Nexus Mods)

Did you think it was impossible to turn Marisa into even more of a badass? Well, think again, as Remy2FANG’s Marisa She-Hulk Color mod makes everyone’s favorite gladiator look more imposing than ever by giving her the Marvel treatment. As a plus, Marisa She-Hulk Color seems to be fully compatible with other Marisa costume-related mods.

7. SFV Style Ken

Image: Nxus64 (Nexus Mods)

For all who —like me— grew to love Ken’s Street Fighter V style, Nxus64’s SFV Style Ken mod brings both the costume and a wide array of variants of it to Street Fighter 6. Once downloaded and installed, the look will replace Ken’s second costume.

6. Ryu and Chun Li Power Ranger

Image: Remy2FANG (Nexus Mods)

Based on their official Crimson Hawk and Blue Phoenix forms —which debuted in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and were later featured in Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid— Remy2FANG’s Ryu Power Ranger and Chun Li Power Ranger mods allow players to take on the field with the Ranger forms of the two staples of the Street Fighter franchise. Both mods also feature color palette variants and the option to take the field while not wearing a helmet.

I highly recommend giving the mod a try, as it feels great to kick ass while morphed in SF6. If you are wondering why both mods are featured within one entry, I thought that, given their similarities and the fact they share the same creator, it would be fair (and less repetitive) to do so.

5. Master Chief

Image: ChemPro94 (Nexus Mods)

If you are like me and still can’t get over how they decided to showcase Master Chief’s CQC skills in Halo 5, ChemPro94’s Master Chief mod allows you to bring him to SF6 by dressing Ryu in the Spartan Armor. As you can see in the image above, the mod is as detailed as it can get and offers you the chance to show a fraction of what a lore-accurate Spartan would be able to do in combat (minus the Hadoken, of course).

4. Kasumi Over Kimberly

Image: penguinSempy (Nexus Mods)

The dream mod of Dead or Alive fans, penguinSempy’s Kasumi Over Kimberly allows players to either add the protagonist of the DOA franchise as a skin for Kimberly or dress the latter in her signature DOA 6 outfit. The mod can be seen as one of the most well-made on our list, as differently from most, Kazumi will share all of Kimberly’s facial movements.

3. Juri Nostalgia (USFIV)

Image: FlashDBC (Nexus Mods)

In the fourth place, we have FlashDBC’s Juri Nostalgia (USFIV). The mod is for me the best for everyone’s favorite Thrill-seeker, as it allows you to play as Juri while she dons her signature Super Street Fighter 4 outfit. As you can check out above, the mod looks as professional as professional gets and can —for the delight of all who loved her SF6 look— be used over her secondary costume.

2. Ace Outfit for Ken (One Piece)

Image: Ercuallo (Nexus Mods)

Ercuallo scores another spot on our list with his Ace Outfit for Ken (One Piece) mod. As its title implies, this mod dresses the former US National Fighting Champ in the characteristic outfit of Portgas D. Ace. Although not as flashy as the creator’s All Might and Goku mods, this mod allows you to rock what it feels to be a dream collab between SF6 and One Piece and features a staggering attention to detail.

1. PlayStation DualSense PS Button Mod

Image: boycalledjames (Nexus Mods)

A godsend for all who play Street Fighter 6 on PC while using either DualSense and Dualshock controllers, boycalledjames’s PlayStation DualSense PS Button Mod allows players to change the game’s mapping and controller interfaces to those of the DualSense controller. To make it even better, you can download the mod in two variants —Dualsense White and Classic Colors.

This list was made while playing Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5.

