How to Unlock Classic Costumes for Street Fighter 6 Characters

Street Fighter 6 debuted new looks for many of the franchise’s most iconic and beloved characters, like Chun-Li, Juri, Cammy, Ryu, and Ken, the latter of which switched his characteristic red gi in favor of a —although fitting given his storyline— more modern look. But, luckily for all long-time fans, that does not mean that the classic outfits are absent from the game. Now, here’s how to unlock the classic costumes for all playable characters on Street Fighter 6.

How to Unlock the Classic Costumes For All Street Fighter 6 Characters

You will be able to unlock the classic costumes for each of the playable characters in Street Fighter 6 by maxing out their respective Trust Level on World Tour Mode. Alternatively, you will also be able to unlock the skins by heading to the game’s Goods Shop and then purchasing them. At the shop, each costume will cost 50 Fighting Coins.

Overall, you can increase your bond level with all playable characters in Street Fighter 6 World Tour by completing their respective quests, interacting with them in various ways, as well as by giving them presents.

If I Buy the Deluxe Edition Will I Get the Classic Costumes?

Unfortunately for all who hoped to get all classic outfits right from the get-go, buying the Deluxe Edition of the game will only give you access to the classic outfits of the characters arriving as DLCs, in this case, those of Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma.

You can check out more about the DLC characters arriving as part of Street Fighter 6’s Year 1, as well as when each of them will debut on our Street Fighter 6 DLC Roadmap.

This guide was made while playing Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5.

